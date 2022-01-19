MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario unions to hold press conference on emergency appeal for action from Ford government on Omicron crisis
TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario workers are sounding the alarm with an emergency appeal for the Ford government to take action to address the Omicron crisis.
On Thursday, January 20 at 9:30 a.m., labour leaders from the Ontario Federation of Labour, including the Ontario Nurses’ Association, Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, and CUPE Ontario will hold a virtual press conference to raise six key demands that workers urgently need action on from the Ford government. They will be joined by Leader of the Official Opposition, Andrea Horwath.
The demands that will be addressed have been endorsed by organizations representing over a million workers. They will be released as part of a joint statement following tomorrow’s press conference.
Date: Thursday, January 20, 2022
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Participants:
Patty Coates, President, Ontario Federation of Labour
DJ Sanderson, RN, Vice-President Region 3, Ontario Nurses’ Association
Karen Brown, President, Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario
Fred Hahn, President, CUPE Ontario
Andrea Horwath, Leader, Ontario New Democratic Party
Media Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82393659202?pwd=d2tZQ0cxeEhBQzQ1Umo3azRsdTFIZz09, Passcode: 651979
