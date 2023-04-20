MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario's Hospital Professionals Protest Ford Government's Attack on Their Work & Services
TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ -
When: Thursday, April 20 at 12:15 pm
Where: Outside Main Legislative, Queen's Park, Toronto
What: Hundreds of frontline hospital professionals and allies gather at the Ontario legislature to show their anger at the Ford government's policies that are devastating to the staff and their work, including;
The Ford government's failure to address critical staffing shortages
The Ford government's attack on the wages of the largely female health professional workforce
The Ford government's new plan under Bill 60 to deregulate health professionals and replace them with untrained or lesser trained staff
The Ford government steaming through their attempt to privatize Ontario's public hospitals, including their surgeries and diagnostic tests
SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/20/c0441.html