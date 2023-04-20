U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario's Hospital Professionals Protest Ford Government's Attack on Their Work & Services

CNW Group
·1 min read

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ -

OPSEU HPD Logo (CNW Group/Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO))
OPSEU HPD Logo (CNW Group/Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO))

When: Thursday, April 20 at 12:15 pm

Where: Outside Main Legislative, Queen's Park, Toronto

What: Hundreds of frontline hospital professionals and allies gather at the Ontario legislature to show their anger at the Ford government's policies that are devastating to the staff and their work, including;

  • The Ford government's failure to address critical staffing shortages

  • The Ford government's attack on the wages of the largely female health professional workforce

  • The Ford government's new plan under Bill 60 to deregulate health professionals and replace them with untrained or lesser trained staff

  • The Ford government steaming through their attempt to privatize Ontario's public hospitals, including their surgeries and diagnostic tests

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/20/c0441.html