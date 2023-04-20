MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario's Hospital Professionals Protest Ford Government's Attack on Their Work & Services

Reuters

The U.S. Federal Reserve will deliver a final 25-basis-point interest rate increase in May and then hold rates steady for the rest of 2023, according to economists in a Reuters poll, which also showed a short and shallow recession this year was likely. Worries about an economic downturn, which were also highlighted by the Fed at its March 21-22 policy meeting, and concerns about banking sector stress have encouraged markets to price in at least a 25-basis-point cut by the end of 2023. But a rate cut looks less likely than higher rates in the face of inflation that is running well over twice the Fed's 2% target, ongoing strength in the labor market and a significant easing in banking sector stress over the past few weeks.