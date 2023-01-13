U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.64 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.07
    +1.68 (+2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.00
    +24.20 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.41 (+1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0828
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2234
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8340
    -1.4790 (-1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,849.05
    +959.31 (+5.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.14
    +18.07 (+4.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.07
    +50.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

Media Advisory - OPSEU/SEFPO Calls for Reinstatement of Nine Unfairly Suspended Workers

·2 min read

PEMBROKE, ON, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO) is calling for the immediate and full reinstatement of nine members who were recently targeted, and unfairly suspended at Family & Children's Services of Renfrew County.

OPSEU/SEFPO Logo (CNW Group/Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU))
OPSEU/SEFPO Logo (CNW Group/Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU))

As staff at the agency, the members of OPSEU/SEFPO Local 459 provide an invaluable service to their communities by supporting children and families. They work with Indigenous families in the area, counsel students, liaise with the OPP and work in child protection.

"These suspensions are an outrageous abuse of power on the employer's part," said JP Hornick, President of OPSEU/SEFPO. "It's clear these suspensions are a retaliation against recent union action. This employer needs to immediately reinstate the suspended workers so they can get back to supporting families and their communities".

"It's deeply unsettling that this employer is prioritizing retaliation over protecting children and providing services to families, especially when there is serious short-staffing at the agency," said OPSEU/SEFPO First Vice-President/Treasurer Laurie Nancekivell. "This is why unions matter, and as a union, we will continue to stand with our members in the fight for fair treatment."

The majority of the suspensions target local union leadership who successfully prevented the layoffs of 14 agency staff last year. Of the nine workers suspended, eight are involved with the union. Suspensions range from five to 50 days per worker, with a total of 185 days' suspension handed out. OPSEU/SEFPO believes that the local leadership has been unfairly targeted, in an attempt to weaken the union.

In response to the unfairly extreme suspensions of these members, OPSEU/SEFPO is preparing to file an unfair labour practice application with the Ontario Labour Relations Board.

"These workers, who are the backbone of their local, secured some big wins, including thwarting the potential layoff of 14 of their colleagues. Now, as payback, they're being targeted by their employer," says Chrisy Tremblay, chair of OPSEU/SEFPO's Children's Aid Societies Sector. "Management needs to bring our members back to work as soon as possible. Only then will they begin to reconcile their relationship with the union".

About OPSEU/SEFPO

OPSEU/SEFPO represents approximately 180,000 members across Ontario. They are full- and part-time workers, young and old. Our members work for the Ontario government, inside community colleges, for the LCBO, in the health care sector, and they are employed in a wide range of community agencies within the broader public sector.

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/13/c5661.html

Recommended Stories

  • One of Ina Garten's fave cookware brands, All-Clad, is on sale at Nordstrom — up to 50% off

    A top-of-the-line slow cooker for half off? Yes, please!

  • Blackstone's $4 Billion California Deal Riles University Unions

    (Bloomberg) -- Unions representing 110,000 University of California workers demanded that the system divest holdings from Blackstone Inc., including a recent $4 billion investment with its massive real estate trust. Most Read from BloombergThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayTesla Slashes Prices Up to 20% in Broad Bid to Boost SalesS&P 500 Within a Whisker of 4,000 in Stock Rebound: Markets WrapT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reyno

  • Walmart Shopper Intervenes in Dramatic Way to Knock Over Knife-Wielding Suspect

    A knife-wielding man who a witness said was “demanded $20” in a Walmart in Columbia, South Carolina, was disarmed in dramatic fashion, when one shopper hit him from behind with a pole.Footage recorded by LaQuanda Eichelberger shows a man in a red hoodie shouting and swearing inside the Walmart while brandishing a knife.“I was at the self checkout where I work and the customer came in and demanded $20,” Eichelberger told Storyful. “I saw he had a knife after him yelling demanding $20. I said ‘Oh, he has a knife’ to one of my managers who tried to confront him.”Another shopper, identified by local news as military veteran Demario Davis, is seen hitting the man in the red hoodie with a pole. The man falls to the ground and is then seen struggling with sheriff’s deputies, who cuff him.Local media reported that the man was assessed by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s Crisis Intervention Team and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.Charges had yet to be filed, the report added. Credit: LaQuanda Eichelberger via Storyful

  • Stock Market Holidays 2023: Is Wall Street Closed For Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2023 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Multimillion Euro Crypto Fraud Operation in Bulgaria, Cyprus and Serbia Busted

    The bust saw four call centers and 18 other places searched, with 14 people arrested in Serbia and one in Germany.

  • Musk Bid to Move Securities-Fraud Trial Out of San Francisco Is Rejected

    (Bloomberg) -- A northern California resident who described Elon Musk as “the next Trump” and said his immense wealth has made him “a delusional narcissist” didn’t last long in the pool of prospective jurors for the Tesla Inc. CEO’s fraud trial next week.Most Read from BloombergThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayTesla Slashes Prices Up to 20% in Broad Bid to Boost SalesS&P 500 Within a Whisker of 4,000 in Stock Rebound: Markets W

  • Sheriff’s officials conduct livestock road enforcement in the High Desert

    Sheriff’s officials reported the results of a recent livestock road enforcement conducted along Highways 395 and 58.

  • Meta's cutbacks are resulting in the layoff of 126 contract cafeteria workers at its HQ

    After cutting staff and embracing remote work, the social media giant is reducing the size of the cafeteria staff at its headquarters.

  • ‘The economic consequences are real’: Officials push for deeper scrutiny of racial bias in home-appraisal process

    The government is taking steps to make the home-appraisal process more fair, after reports and a new docuseries reveal instances of bias and undervaluations.

  • Judge Denies Elon Musk Request to Relocate Trial Over Tesla Tweets

    Court proceedings over the Tesla boss’s 2018 comments about taking the car maker private are due to start next week.

  • As U.S. probes FTX collapse, employees turn to law firm Covington

    Several FTX employees have turned to law firm Covington & Burling to help them deal with questions from U.S. authorities investigating the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange and actions by its founder Sam Bankman-Fried, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Arlo Devlin-Brown, a New York-based Covington partner and former Manhattan federal prosecutor, is acting as so-called pool counsel representing current FTX employees as individuals being asked to share information with prosecutors and regulators, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

  • Crypto Bankruptcies Are Very Complicated

    The FTX, Voyager, Celsius and BlockFi bankruptcy proceedings are proving how complicated they really are.

  • Florida man owns largest child porn collection ever seen by deputies, faces 1,100 charges

    Florida 23-year-old could face a life sentence over enormous collection of child porn that even baffled authorities.

  • School searched 1st-grader's backpack before teacher shot

    Administrators at the Virginia school where a first-grader shot his teacher last week learned the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but did not find the 9mm handgun he brought to school despite searching his bag, the school system's superintendent said. Police said Friday they were not told about the tip before the shooting occurred. Kelly King, a spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department, told The Associated Press that some time after the shooting, police learned through their investigation that a school employee was notified of a possible gun at Richneck Elementary School before the Jan. 6 shooting.

  • Why are eggs so expensive at Publix and other Miami grocery stores? What shoppers can do

    “I can’t believe this. Is this how much it costs? Like $8?”

  • Idaho Murders Suspect Felt 'No Emotion' and 'Little Remorse' as a Teen

    MOSCOW, Idaho — A criminology doctoral student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death had written years ago of having suicidal thoughts, not being able to feel emotions and observing his own life as if it were a video game, saying he could do “whatever I want with little remorse.” The new revelations about the suspect, Bryan Kohberger, come from posts he made on an online forum in which he discussed his mental health struggles, as well as from interviews with those who

  • Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger trades intensity for fear in 2nd court appearance: body language expert

    University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's body language in court is analyzed by Susan Constantine, a behavioral analyst who specializes in body language and detecting deception.

  • Jim Jordan's Gassy Attempt At A Word Game Brutally Backfires On Twitter

    Twitter users had some fun at the Ohio lawmaker's expense after his tweet about God, guns and gas stoves.

  • 'I would rather die than look like you': Australian woman's anti-Asian rant caught in TikTok video

    A TikTok user found herself on the receiving end of a racist rant at a tram station in Australia. On Wednesday, Hazel Chan (@siewngap) posted a short video on TikTok of a woman harassing her and her friends. The woman continues her rant by saying, “I just want to know why Asians have to take over the entire coun —” before the video cuts off.

  • Forensic Expert ‘Shocked’ At Details In Affidavit Seeking Arrest Of Suspect In Idaho Student Murders

    On Sunday, November 13, 2022, four University of Idaho students, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves, were found stabbed to death in a rented off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, after local police responded to reports of an unconscious person inside the residence. Nearly seven weeks later, authorities arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger at his parent’s home in eastern Pennsylvania, in connection with the students’ deaths. Kohberger, a Ph.D. candidate in criminology at Washington State University, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. “When the affidavit came out, I was absolutely shocked with how rich in information it was,” says forensic expert Joseph Scott Morgan. Hear why in the video above. Watch part one of this two-part Dr. Phil, “Eerie Details About the Idaho Murders Suspect,” Thursday, to find out how authorities were able to use both DNA and cell phone records to identify and track the suspect. And on Friday’s conclusion, “Idaho Murders Suspect: Childhood Details Revealed,” a childhood friend of Kohberger speaks out about the type of person she knew him to be. Check your local listing for airtimes. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Outrageous news story in your town?