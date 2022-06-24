Media Advisory - Parks Canada opens new coastal campground along world famous Cabot Trail

CHÉTICAMP, NS, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney-Victoria, will celebrate the official opening of the new Mkwesaqtuk/Cap-Rouge Campground.

Jaime Battiste will provide remarks on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada.

A media tour will follow the official opening.

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

The details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, June 28, 2022



Time: 1 p.m. (ADT)



Location: 18283 Cabot Trail

Cape Breton Highlands National Park

SOURCE Parks Canada

