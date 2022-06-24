Media Advisory - Parks Canada opens new coastal campground along world famous Cabot Trail
CHÉTICAMP, NS, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney-Victoria, will celebrate the official opening of the new Mkwesaqtuk/Cap-Rouge Campground.
Jaime Battiste will provide remarks on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada.
A media tour will follow the official opening.
The details are as follows:
Date:
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Time:
1 p.m. (ADT)
Location:
18283 Cabot Trail
Cape Breton Highlands National Park
