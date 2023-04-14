MEDIA ADVISORY - Parks Canada and partners to announce key milestones to advance the proposed national urban park project in Windsor, Ontario

WINDSOR, ON, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and the Member of Parliament, Windsor—Tecumseh, will announce key milestones to advance the proposed national urban park project in Windsor, Ontario.



Mr. Kusmierczyk will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, also responsible for Parks Canada; and the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport.

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

The details are as follows:

Date: April 17, 2023



Time: 9:00 a.m. (EDT)



Location: Ojibway Nature Centre

5200 Matchette Road

Windsor, ON

N9C 4E8

Members of the media can RSVP by contacting the Parks Canada media relations team at pc.media@pc.gc.ca.

