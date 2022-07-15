MEDIA ADVISORY - Parks Canada, project partners and stakeholders gather for the ceremonial opening of Waterton Lakes National Park's visitor centre

WATERTON LAKES NATIONAL PARK, AB , July 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Parks Canada

Parks Canada and the Kainai and Piikani Nations will host an event at Waterton Lakes National Park, celebrating the opening of Parks Canada's new visitor centre. While the centre opened to the public in February, this will be a ceremonial opening honouring the collaborative effort of bringing this project to completion.

The details are as follows:

Date: July 19, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. (MDT) Location: Waterton Lakes visitor centre

404 Cameron Falls Drive

Waterton Park, AB

