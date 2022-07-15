U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

MEDIA ADVISORY - Parks Canada, project partners and stakeholders gather for the ceremonial opening of Waterton Lakes National Park's visitor centre

·1 min read

WATERTON LAKES NATIONAL PARK, AB , July 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Parks Canada

Parks Canada and the Kainai and Piikani Nations will host an event at Waterton Lakes National Park, celebrating the opening of Parks Canada's new visitor centre. While the centre opened to the public in February, this will be a ceremonial opening honouring the collaborative effort of bringing this project to completion.

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

The details are as follows:

Date:

July 19, 2022

Time:

11:00 a.m. (MDT)

Location:

Waterton Lakes visitor centre


404 Cameron Falls Drive


Waterton Park, AB

 

SOURCE Parks Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/15/c9705.html

