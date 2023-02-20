Media advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Fragiskatos to launch the 2023 tax-filing season by announcing a simpler way to claim the northern residents travel deduction

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Feb. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue, will launch the 2023 tax-filing season next Tuesday by announcing a simpler way of claiming the northern residents travel deduction.

The Parliamentary Secretary will be joined virtually by Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, and a representative from the Tree of Peace Friendship Centre, a centre that runs a Community Volunteer Income Tax Program clinic located in Yellowknife which helps Northerners file their income tax returns.

Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Time: 10:30 a.m. MT (12:30 p.m. ET)

Location: On MS Teams (virtual event)

RSVP: Media representatives wishing to attend this virtual event via MS Teams are asked to register in advance by emailing cra-arc.media@cra-arc.gc.ca.

