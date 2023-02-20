U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.53 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.02
    +0.68 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.20
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    +0.10 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0684
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2038
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9760
    -0.1380 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,862.67
    +152.20 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    564.00
    +23.67 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,007.96
    +3.60 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,531.94
    +18.81 (+0.07%)
     

Media advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Fragiskatos to launch the 2023 tax-filing season by announcing a simpler way to claim the northern residents travel deduction

·1 min read

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Feb. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue, will launch the 2023 tax-filing season next Tuesday by announcing a simpler way of claiming the northern residents travel deduction.

The Parliamentary Secretary will be joined virtually by Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, and a representative from the Tree of Peace Friendship Centre, a centre that runs a Community Volunteer Income Tax Program clinic located in Yellowknife which helps Northerners file their income tax returns.

Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Time: 10:30 a.m. MT (12:30 p.m. ET)

Location: On MS Teams (virtual event)

RSVP: Media representatives wishing to attend this virtual event via MS Teams are asked to register in advance by emailing cra-arc.media@cra-arc.gc.ca.

Contact:

Media Relations                                                         
Canada Revenue Agency
cra-arc.media@cra-arc.gc.ca

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/20/c1449.html

Recommended Stories

  • Judges confused by Supreme Court’s ruling on gun laws

    A landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision on the Second Amendment is upending gun laws across the country, dividing judges and sowing confusion over what firearm restrictions can remain on the books.

  • Buttigieg warns Norfolk Southern to support Ohio community after derailment disaster

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg sent a letter Sunday to the CEO of Norfolk Southern, warning that the freight rail company must “demonstrate unequivocal support for the people” of East Palestine, Ohio, and surrounding areas after a fiery train derailment led to the release of chemicals and residents expressing concerns about their health.

  • Risk Chinese CCTV stays in Whitehall despite national security concerns

    Government departments face legal challenges if they purge Chinese CCTV cameras from their buildings, amid fears that doing so could break international trade laws.

  • With Ukraine War at Its Doorstep, Poland Becomes West’s Firebrand

    Having lobbied allies to send Ukraine modern tanks, Polish officials are working to push European partners and the U.S. to transfer even more advanced weapons to Kyiv.

  • Ukraine Latest: US, EU Under Pressure to Expand Weapons Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Decisions on training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets and joint EU purchases of ammunition are expected to follow the Munich Security Conference, where Ukraine and its allies grappled with the likelihood of a prolonged war.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food

  • Have you been stockpiling COVID test kits that are now expired? Some might still be good to use.

    Biden is ending the U.S. COVID emergency declaration, which means Americans may no longer get free tests. Here's how to know if your home tests are still good.

  • Ohio Chemical Train Disaster Spotlights Vacancy at US Regulator

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden has yet to nominate someone to the lead the federal agency that regulates the transport of hazardous materials, including the toxic chemicals that spilled following the fiery derailment of a Norfolk Southern Corp. train in Ohio this month. Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsMeta Launches Subscription

  • Hong Kong Proposes Rules for Crypto Trading Platforms

    Service platforms that do not plan to apply for a license should start preparing for closure in the jurisdiction, Hong Kong's securities regulator said.

  • Jimmy Carter, 98, to Receive Hospice Care at Home

    The 98-year-old former president, following a series of hospital stays, won’t seek further medical interventions.

  • Illinois poised to mandate paid leave for nearly all workers

    When Joan Van is sick, she doesn't get paid. Expansive paid leave legislation requiring Illinois employers to give workers time off based on hours worked, to be used for any reason, is ready for action by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who said he will sign it. Fourteen states and Washington, D.C., require employers offer paid sick leave via similar laws, although employees may only use it for health-related issues.

  • China Sets New Rules for Overseas IPOs. What It Means for DiDi, Alibaba and Others.

    After China’s strong reaction to DiDi’s listing, the new rules offer hope to Chinese companies wanting to list overseas. There’s a formal process now, although it does mean another regulatory hurdle to overcome.

  • Electric shock: A new study found that EVs cost more to fuel than gas-powered cars at the end of 2022 — here are 3 simple ways to save no matter what you drive

    Is it time to pull the plug?

  • Investors have pushed stocks into the death zone, warns Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson

    What’s the best metaphor to describe the stock market, that has sent the S&P 500 up 16% from its October lows, and up 6% this year? Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson has turned to the Jon Krakauer best-seller “Into Thin Air,” which chronicles the death of 12 mountaineers trying to scale Mount Everest. The book delves into the death zone, which starts 3,000 feet from the mountain’s summit, an altitude where oxygen pressure isn’t sufficient to sustain life for an extended period.

  • Elon Musk Touts Tesla Cybertruck Technology

    What is certain for now is that the Cybertruck will begin to be produced this year. This truck/pickup, the first to be manufactured by Tesla, is set to become the cash cow of the carmaker which already manufactures the entry-level Model 3 sedan, the Model S luxury sedan, the Model Y SUV and the luxury Model X SUV as well as the Tesla semi. The commercial success of the vehicle seems to be guaranteed at least in the first months.

  • At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age?

    It is completely understandable that you would want to retire after working for 30 years, especially when you have rental income, but I would caution you to take this decision very seriously and find a few backup plans. Usually, savers have to wait until they’re 59 ½ years old in order to take distributions from their retirement accounts, such as 401(k) plans and IRAs. Rental property is great, and having no mortgage over your head is a huge plus, but will it be enough to cover your everyday expenses and the unexpected for decades to come?

  • Can I Gross Up My Social Security Income?

    If you're a retiree who depends on Social Security, in some cases you can gross up your Social Security income on financial paperwork. You would do this to make your income more accurately represent the equivalent amount of earned income … Continue reading → The post Can Social Security Be Grossed Up? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wall Street Expects Brutal Coinbase Earnings. Why One Analyst Upgraded the Stock.

    Analysts at Compass Point are calling for the start of a new crypto bull market this year, which they say should boost Coinbase.

  • Can I Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A Young Couple Wants to Know: Should We Invest in More Real Estate?

    Austin Laue and Megan Laue bought their first home last year in Northbrook, Ill., near Chicago. Now they’re considering whether buying more real estate is a good way to build wealth. Mr. Laue, 29, works in tech, and Mrs. Laue, 28, is an educator.

  • Treasury Bills Offer Stock-Like 5% to Take Fed, Debt-Limit Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- For the first time in nearly two decades, investors can earn more than 5% on some of the safest debt securities in the world. That’s competitive with riskier assets like the S&P 500 Index.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityThere’s just a small catch: US Tr