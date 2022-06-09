Media advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Julie Dabrusin to make important announcement on biospheres funding to protect nature and biodiversity
TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will announce important funding with regards to biospheres to protect nature and biodiversity on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.
Event:
Media Availability
Date:
Friday, June 10, 2022
Time:
9:30 a.m. (EDT)
Location:
Tommy Thompson Park – Pavillon 3
Leslie Street
Toronto, Ontario
Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page
Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page
SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/09/c1408.html