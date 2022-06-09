Media advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Julie Dabrusin to make important announcement on biospheres funding to protect nature and biodiversity

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will announce important funding with regards to biospheres to protect nature and biodiversity on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Event: Media Availability

Date: Friday, June 10, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m. (EDT)

Location: Tommy Thompson Park – Pavillon 3



Leslie Street



Toronto, Ontario









Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

