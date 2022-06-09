U.S. markets closed

Media advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Julie Dabrusin to make important announcement on biospheres funding to protect nature and biodiversity

·1 min read

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will announce important funding with regards to biospheres to protect nature and biodiversity on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Event:  

Media Availability


Date:

Friday, June 10, 2022


Time:

9:30 a.m. (EDT)


Location:

Tommy Thompson Park – Pavillon 3



Leslie Street



Toronto, Ontario





Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/09/c1408.html

