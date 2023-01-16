Media advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Terry Duguid to announce an investment to protect Lake Winnipeg
WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will be at the Red River Basin Land & Water International Summit Conference to announce an investment to protect Lake Winnipeg.
Event:
Announcement
Date:
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Time:
3 p.m. (CST)
Location:
Crystal Ballroom – 7th Floor
The Fort Garry Hotel
222 Broadway
Winnipeg, MB
Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada. The Parliamentary Secretary will be available after the announcement for a photo opportunity and media scrum. Registered media will also be made aware of any event detail changes.
