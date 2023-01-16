Media advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Terry Duguid to announce an investment to protect Lake Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will be at the Red River Basin Land & Water International Summit Conference to announce an investment to protect Lake Winnipeg.

Event: Announcement Date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023 Time: 3 p.m. (CST) Location: Crystal Ballroom – 7th Floor

The Fort Garry Hotel

222 Broadway

Winnipeg, MB

Media representatives are asked to register by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada. The Parliamentary Secretary will be available after the announcement for a photo opportunity and media scrum. Registered media will also be made aware of any event detail changes.

