MEDIA ADVISORY - PHILIPPE JETTÉ TO HOST PRESS BRIEFING AT COGECO'S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS
MONTRÉAL, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Representatives of the media are invited to a press briefing just ahead of the Annual Shareholders' Meetings for Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. The companies' President and Chief Executive Officer, Philippe Jetté and Patrice Ouimet, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be available at a press meeting to review the activities of fiscal 2022, the results of the first quarter of fiscal 2023, and the company's growth prospects.
What
Press briefing with Philippe Jetté
Who
Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.
When
January 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
How
In person
Where
Centre Mount-Royal
Important: A conference call is available for those unable to attend the event. Please email Youann Blouin, Director, Media Relations and Strategic Communications at Cogeco to confirm your attendance or receive the details for the conference call.
