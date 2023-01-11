U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,943.80
    +24.55 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,791.57
    +87.47 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,858.49
    +115.86 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,837.40
    +14.75 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.50
    +2.38 (+3.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.40
    +2.90 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0748
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5760
    -0.0450 (-1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2122
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5700
    +0.3780 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,379.99
    +71.56 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    409.31
    -1.41 (-0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.98
    +30.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,446.00
    +270.44 (+1.03%)
     

MEDIA ADVISORY - PHILIPPE JETTÉ TO HOST PRESS BRIEFING AT COGECO'S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS

·1 min read

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Representatives of the media are invited to a press briefing just ahead of the Annual Shareholders' Meetings for Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. The companies' President and Chief Executive Officer, Philippe Jetté and Patrice Ouimet, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be available at a press meeting to review the activities of fiscal 2022, the results of the first quarter of fiscal 2023, and the company's growth prospects.

What

Press briefing with Philippe Jetté



Who

Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.



When

January 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.



How

In person



Where

Centre Mount-Royal
Mansfield Room 2
2200, Mansfield Street
Montréal (Québec)

Important: A conference call is available for those unable to attend the event. Please email Youann Blouin, Director, Media Relations and Strategic Communications at Cogeco to confirm your attendance or receive the details for the conference call.

SOURCE Cogeco Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/11/c3159.html

Recommended Stories