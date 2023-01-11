MEDIA ADVISORY - PHILIPPE JETTÉ TO HOST PRESS BRIEFING AT COGECO'S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS

Associated Press

The film “Devotion” reignited efforts to repatriate the remains of Jesse Brown, America's first Black Navy pilot, who died in 1950 after having to crash land his damaged plane during the Korean War. Fred Smith, the founder of Memphis-based FedEx, financed the film about Brown because he thought Brown deserved wider recognition, a feeling his surviving relatives share, and lobbied the Trump administration to support the search efforts after consulting with Brown’s daughter, Pamela. “I’m still determined to try to get Jesse Brown home and put him where he ought to be in Arlington (National Cemetery),” Smith said.