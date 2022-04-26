Media Advisory/Photo Op - From Incarceration to Inspiration - Hamilton's Chief of Police, Business Community and Olympian, Rally Behind Liberty For Youth and the Man Behind its Mission

HAMILTON, ON, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Youth at risk often feel trapped and alone. Frederick Dryden, his wife Tanya, and a community of leaders from across the Hamilton and Niagara region want them to know they're not, and that supports including education, mental health and employment are available.

Since 2004, Liberty For Youth has been helping at-risk youth in the region move past their current reality, setting them on a path to opportunity. A fundraising marathon with stops in 15 towns and cities, covering 210 kms in 10 days seeks to raise $300,000 over three years to fund their mission-critical, life- changing work.

Who: Frederick Dryden migrated to Canada from Jamaica at the age of 11. As a result of abuse experienced as a teen, he was inspired to found Liberty For Youth (LFY), an outreach centre For at-risk youth. In 2016, to raise awareness and funding, Frederick completed the first 'Run For Youth' 3-week, 700+ km marathon between Ottawa to Hamilton, conducting speaking engagements along the way. Since then, he has published 'Running for Their Lives' chronicling his at-risk years and the Run For Youth, also receiving numerous honours for his activism. His life's work has been made only more vital with the increase in suicides and decrease in youth prospects, exacerbated by the pandemic.



What: Supported through a network of donors, funders, volunteers, staff, and community partners, LFY is a not-for-profit charitable organization providing prevention and intervention mentoring programs aimed at youth, ages 12 to 25 and alumni beyond 25, living in the Hamilton and surrounding areas who are involved in, or at-risk of, criminal behaviour. LFY provides a place where at-risk youth, feel accepted regardless of their mistakes, struggles or situations in life. To date the organization has helped over 900 youth and currently provides support to 100 youth annually, including in education, mental health, sports, employment, and character building.





Photo ops include Frederick, various VIPs (to be announced) and members of the youth council, who will run alongside him on the 10-day marathon, covering 21 km half marathons each day, inspiring communities during 21 daily speaking engagements.



Where: Ron Joyce Centre, Mohawk College, 325 Wellington Street North, Hamilton, ON.



When: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 11:00am – 12:00pm EST



Speakers: Frank Bergen, Hamilton Chief of Police Frederick and Tanya Dryden, Liberty For Youth

Youth Council Member, Yaw Owusu Jr. and Morgan Kernohan, Employment Coach Kathy and Blair McKeil, McKeil Family Foundation

Carmela Trombetta, Vice-President, Commercial Financial Services, RBC Peter Bloemendal, Canadian Mental Health Association

Madelaine Huffman, Liberty For Youth

Miranda Ayim, Canadian Basketball star and RBC Olympian





Why: Liberty For Youth develops mentoring relationships with youth at risk or involved in the justice system – helping them to build character and create positive lifestyles filled with opportunity and personal success. This year, Frederick aspires to increase program sustainability and raise awareness in the greater community to help society refocus on the value and future of our youth.







LFY's Recovery Run For Youth will take place to raise hope, awareness, and funding goal of $300,000 over three years to support youth mental health and education.

