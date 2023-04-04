MEDIA ADVISORY: Press conference to address latest allegations of anti-Black racism at York University, following firing of Black employee of 24 years

Toronto, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- York University students, labour leaders and community allies will hold a press conference on Wednesday, April 5 to respond to the administration’s recent firing of Lydia Dosu, a Black woman who has worked at York for over 24 years and who has an unresolved complaint about anti-Black racism in the workplace.

The press conference will review the chronology of Ms. Dosu’s complaint, including an application filed at the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario in 2019, and document the retaliation she faced in response to her complaint.

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. EDT

Location: Online, via Zoom

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jjG8QzUxTLmH4sqin7iuAg

Speakers:

Deena Ladd : Founder and Executive Director, Workers' Action Centre

Lydia Dosu : A 24-year employee of York University, recently fired by the admin

Ron Franklin : Legal counsel to Lydia Dosu

Dr. Laura Mae Lindo : ONDP Member of Provincial Parliament (Kitchener Centre); and Official Opposition Critic for Anti-Racism and Equity

Marie Clarke Walker : Former Secretary-Treasurer and Executive Vice-President, Canadian Labour Congress; and Representative, Coalition of Black Trade Unionists

Adaeze Mbalaja : President, York Federation of Students

Nathi Zamisa: President, York University Graduate Students' Association

For more information, please contact:

James Clark

Member, Campaign Against Anti-Black Racism

againstantiblackracism@gmail.com l 416-795-5863









