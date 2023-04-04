MEDIA ADVISORY: Press conference to address latest allegations of anti-Black racism at York University, following firing of Black employee of 24 years
Toronto, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- York University students, labour leaders and community allies will hold a press conference on Wednesday, April 5 to respond to the administration’s recent firing of Lydia Dosu, a Black woman who has worked at York for over 24 years and who has an unresolved complaint about anti-Black racism in the workplace.
The press conference will review the chronology of Ms. Dosu’s complaint, including an application filed at the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario in 2019, and document the retaliation she faced in response to her complaint.
Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Time: 9:00 a.m. EDT
Location: Online, via Zoom
Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jjG8QzUxTLmH4sqin7iuAg
Speakers:
Deena Ladd: Founder and Executive Director, Workers' Action Centre
Lydia Dosu: A 24-year employee of York University, recently fired by the admin
Ron Franklin: Legal counsel to Lydia Dosu
Dr. Laura Mae Lindo: ONDP Member of Provincial Parliament (Kitchener Centre); and Official Opposition Critic for Anti-Racism and Equity
Marie Clarke Walker: Former Secretary-Treasurer and Executive Vice-President, Canadian Labour Congress; and Representative, Coalition of Black Trade Unionists
Adaeze Mbalaja: President, York Federation of Students
Nathi Zamisa: President, York University Graduate Students' Association
For more information, please contact:
James Clark
Member, Campaign Against Anti-Black Racism
againstantiblackracism@gmail.com l 416-795-5863
