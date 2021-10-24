U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.92 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.91 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +1.48 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5200
    -0.4680 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,960.48
    -1,422.18 (-2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.25 (+0.34%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

Media Advisory - Press conference concerning new spaces in educational childcare services for Aboriginal communities

·2 min read

MASHTEUIATSH, QC, Oct. 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Media representatives are invited to a press conference, during which Mathieu Lacombe, the Minister for Families, accompanied by Ian Lafrenière, the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs; Andrée Laforest, the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and the Minister Responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region; and Nancy Guillemette, the MNA for Roberval, will make an announcement concerning Aboriginal communities.

Media members who wish to attend the announcement must register by e-mail, in advance, before 11:00 a.m. on October 25, at relationsmedias@education.gouv.qc.ca. They will be informed of the exact location where the press conference will be held once their accreditation has been confirmed. Only those who have received confirmation of registration will be permitted to attend the media activity.

Please be aware that a vaccine passport is required in order to attend the event. Therefore, those who wish to take part in the media activity must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in the form of a QR code that indicates their level of protection. This proof can be in paper form, in PDF format on their mobile device or via the VaxiCode app.

Please do not attend if you are experiencing symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 or if you have been in contact with an individual who has received a positive diagnosis within the previous 14 days. Respect for physical distancing rules and other health measures will be enforced. Please note that attendees must wear a procedural mask throughout the event.

DATE:

Monday, October 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.


Arrival of media members: before 1:45 p.m.



LOCATION:

Mashteuiatsh



The press conference will also be broadcast on the Ministère de la Famille Facebook page and on Minister Lacombe's Facebook page.

SOURCE Cabinet du ministre de la Famille

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/24/c5892.html

Recommended Stories

  • Media Advisory: Ontario Medical Association launching northern health-care recommendations in Sudbury

    Media are invited to attend a virtual news conference on Monday, Oct. 25, at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine where the Ontario Medical Association will release Prescription for Northern Ontario, a plan to address health-care challenges and service gaps in northern Ontario.

  • eNaira, Africa’s First Central Bank Digital Currency, Debuts On Monday

    CBN said the the digital currency would “make financial transactions easier and more seamless for every stratum of the society” and compliment the physical Naira rather than replace it

  • Exclusive-Turkey's state banks likely to follow central bank and slash rates on Monday -sources

    Turkey's state banks are expected to cut borrowing costs on loans by around 200 basis points on Monday, according to three people with knowledge of the plan, following last week's unexpectedly hefty rate cut by the central bank. The three big public lenders Ziraat Bank, Halkbank and Vakif Bank are expected to lower rates on corporate, individual, mortgage and other loans, the three banking sources told Reuters, speaking under condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss it. One lender sent an email to some staff on Friday, viewed by Reuters, notifying them of the plan to cut costs by some 200 basis points.

  • Major cryptocurrency project Terraform Labs is suing the SEC

    Terraform Labs is suing the SEC after its co-founder was served at a major cryptocurrency conference.

  • Watchdog says ‘substantial reason to believe’ that congressman’s wife used insider info in stock trade

    A congressional ethics watchdog has concluded there is “substantial reason to believe” that the wife of Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly used nonpublic information gained through her husband's position in Congress to purchase stock last year, a likely violation of federal law and House rules.

  • Yellen Expects High Inflation Through Mid-2022 Before Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she expects price increases to remain high through the first half of 2022, but rejected criticism that the U.S. risks losing control of inflation.Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s

  • Croatia's right-wing eurosceptics seek referendum on euro adoption

    Croatia's conservative and eurosceptic party Hrvatski Suverenisti (Croatian Sovereignists) began a two-week drive on Sunday to collect signatures in a bid to force a referendum on whether to adopt the euro as the country's currency. The centre-right government, led by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, is working to achieve euro adoption from the beginning of 2023 and hopes to get a green light from the euro zone in the first half of 2022. According to a opinion poll released in July, a bit over 60% of voters favour adopting the common currency, which is used by 19 of the 27 EU members.

  • Erdogan’s Latest International Spat May Deal a Blow to Lira

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s latest diplomatic row may have given currency traders another reason to dump the struggling lira. Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaAlready under pressure following a larger-than-exp

  • Jake Tapper Destroys GOP’s ‘Cruel’ Response to Alec Baldwin Tragedy

    CNNCNN host Jake Tapper used the last few minutes of his State of the Union broadcast on Sunday to unload on the conversative politicians who saw opportunity in the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec Baldwin’s movie Rust last week.Noting that Hutchins was a “rising star” in her field who left behind a husband and young son, Tapper said, “Heartbreaking, for normal people. But there’s something about our politics right now that is driving people away from our shared

  • Harris met by Bronx cheer, heckled while promoting infrastructure push in NY borough

    NEW YORK — Welcome to the Bronx. A heckler interrupted Vice President Kamala Harris' speech Friday as she promoted the Biden administration’s Build Back Better agenda at a YMCA in the borough. Harris was discussing the details of the expansive infrastructure plan before a room packed with New York elected officials and some local families when a man began shouting about families who died in ...

  • 5 Tips to Increase Your Social Security Check

    These planning tips could maximize your Social Security income benefits, which can significantly enhance your financial security in retirement.

  • High Inflation Creates Tax Winners and Losers. What Are You?

    While take-home pay could climb for many in January, some taxpayers will feel the pinch of tax provisions that don’t change as prices rise.

  • GOP calls for Fauci investigation, resignation mount after NIH admits funding gain-of-function research

    GOP calls for an investigation and the resignation of Dr. Anthony Fauci have escalated following this week’s revelation that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded gain-of-function research on the coronavirus.

  • UPDATE 5-Democrats 'pretty much there' on U.S. social spending bill -Pelosi

    Democrats have almost reached an agreement on a social spending bill that is a pared-down version of U.S. President Joe Biden's priorities and plan to vote on that and an infrastructure bill in the coming week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday. "I think we're pretty much there now," Pelosi said in an interview with CNN's "State of the Union" as Biden met with fellow Democrats Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin, who has objected to parts of the bill. No top-line number for the spending bill was likely to emerge from Sunday's breakfast meeting at Biden's home in Delaware, given some of the complicated issues that need to be resolved, sources told Reuters.

  • Afghanistan heading towards collapse faster than expected, Swedish minister warns

    Afghanistan is heading towards economic collapse that risks spiralling the country into a new political crisis, Sweden's minister for international development cooperation warned on Saturday. Afghanistan has been plunged into crisis following the collapse of the Western-backed government and Taliban take over in August, which was met with an abrupt end of billions of dollars in assistance to its aid-dependent economy. "My concern is that the country is on the brink of collapse and that collapse is coming faster than we thought," Per Olsson Fridh told Reuters in Dubai, warning that economic freefall could provide an environment for terror groups to thrive.

  • Where are the workers? Cutoff of U.S. jobless aid spurs no influx

    Earlier this year, an insistent cry arose from business leaders and Republican governors: Cut off a $300-a-week federal supplement for unemployed Americans.

  • U.S. appeals court hints at support for Rio's Resolution copper mine

    (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Friday questioned whether it had the power to override an act of Congress that gave Rio Tinto Ltd land in Arizona for its Resolution copper mine, which has been challenged by Native Americans. "It'd be nice if Congress or someone would make more sense out of this," said U.S. Circuit Judge Marsha Berzon, as the court appeared likely to support the U.S. government plan to give Rio Tinto the Arizona land.

  • Pelosi Open for Democrats to Raise Debt Ceiling Without GOP

    (Bloomberg) -- Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened the door to Democrats using a special budget tool to raise the U.S. debt ceiling without the support of Senate Republicans, whose votes would otherwise be needed to end a filibuster on the increase. Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From Si

  • Company owned by Florida lawmaker pushing to withdraw from OSHA was fined by the agency

    Hours after Thursday’s unexpected request by Gov. Ron DeSantis for lawmakers to return to Tallahassee and pass laws against vaccine mandates, Florida’s top GOP legislators had a surprise of their own.

  • It’s time for Democrats to end party’s civil war before Republicans pave way to victory

    In 1980, Democrats fought a bitter civil war between supporters of President Jimmy Carter and Sen. Edward Kennedy of Massachusetts, […] The post It’s time for Democrats to end party’s civil war before Republicans pave way to victory appeared first on TheGrio.