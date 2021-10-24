Media Advisory - Press conference concerning new spaces in educational childcare services for Aboriginal communities

MASHTEUIATSH, QC, Oct. 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Media representatives are invited to a press conference, during which Mathieu Lacombe, the Minister for Families, accompanied by Ian Lafrenière, the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs; Andrée Laforest, the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and the Minister Responsible for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region; and Nancy Guillemette, the MNA for Roberval, will make an announcement concerning Aboriginal communities.

Media members who wish to attend the announcement must register by e-mail, in advance, before 11:00 a.m. on October 25, at relationsmedias@education.gouv.qc.ca. They will be informed of the exact location where the press conference will be held once their accreditation has been confirmed. Only those who have received confirmation of registration will be permitted to attend the media activity.

Please be aware that a vaccine passport is required in order to attend the event. Therefore, those who wish to take part in the media activity must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in the form of a QR code that indicates their level of protection. This proof can be in paper form, in PDF format on their mobile device or via the VaxiCode app.

Please do not attend if you are experiencing symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 or if you have been in contact with an individual who has received a positive diagnosis within the previous 14 days. Respect for physical distancing rules and other health measures will be enforced. Please note that attendees must wear a procedural mask throughout the event.

DATE: Monday, October 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Arrival of media members: before 1:45 p.m.



LOCATION: Mashteuiatsh



The press conference will also be broadcast on the Ministère de la Famille Facebook page and on Minister Lacombe's Facebook page.

SOURCE Cabinet du ministre de la Famille

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/24/c5892.html