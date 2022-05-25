Media Advisory: Prime Minister of Spain to join CEOs and global leaders at UN Global Compact Leaders Summit 2022

More than 10,000 leaders from business, government, the UN and civil society gather for UN’s largest corporate sustainability event to elevate ambition for a just, equitable and resilient world.

New York, U.S.A., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, will join UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Assistant Secretary-General and CEO of the UN Global Compact, Sanda Ojiambo, CEOs of major corporations and other leaders from the United Nations, governments, civil society and UN Global Compact Local Networks to take stock of business progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

WHAT: United Nations Global Compact Leaders Summit 2022

WHEN: 1–2 June 2022

WHERE: Hybrid Summit in person and online (registration details below)

Under the theme The World We Want, this year's 24-hour Leaders Summit on 1–2 June will take a deep dive on collective and individual evaluation of the sustainability journey from addressing global themes and trends, to the resources and tools needed to accelerate progress in business.

More than two dozen CEOs and business leaders will speak including Jon Abrahamsson Ring, Chief Executive Officer, Inter IKEA Group; Silvia Lagnado, Chief Sustainable Growth Officer, Natura &Co; Mark Kaye, Chief Financial Officer, Moody’s Corporation; Esther An, Chief Sustainability Officer, City Developments Limited; Azzahraa Annuar, Director of Governance, Risk & Compliance, edotco Group; Gwenaelle Avice-Huet, Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer, Schneider Electric; Roy Bagattani, Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Woolworths Holdings Limited; Kelvine Baggett, Chief Impact Officer, McKesson; Luz Elena Barragán Bravo, Director of Social Impact, CEMEX, Mexico; Karen Basiye, Director Sustainable Business and Social Impact, Safaricom; Conny Braams, Chief Digital and Commercial Officer, Unilever; Andrii Bulakh, Vice-President, Deputy CEO People, MHP; Edison Carlos, Sustainability Director, Aegea; Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director and CFO, Tata Steel; Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Executive Director, International Trade Centre; Alberto de Paoli, CFO, Enel; Scott Mather, CIO, PIMCO; Cherie Nursalim, Vice Chairman, Giti Group; Ibrahim Özgür Yildirim, CEO, Kordsa; Senthilnathan Shanmugam, Group Chief Executive Officer, EFL Global; Marjorie Yang, Chair, Esquel Group, Zhang Yue, Chair and President, BROAD Group; Jan Sun, Chief Executive Officer, Trip.com Group; Maissam El Kouche, Sustainability Manager, Majid Al Futtaim-Holding; Margareth Goldenberg, CEO, Goldenberg Diversidade and Khalila Sandrah Mbowe, Chief Executive Officer, Unleashed Africa Ventures.

Other confirmed speakers include Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador to the United Nations; Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Permanent Mission of the People's Republic of China to the United Nations; Ambassador Alexander Marschik, Permanent Representative of Austria to the United Nations; Roberto Suárez Santos, Secretary-General of the International Organisation of Employers (IOE); John W.H. Denton, Secretary-General of the International Chamber of Commerce; Sharan Burrow, General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation; Inger Ashing, CEO of Save the Children International; Guy Ryder, Director-General of the International Labour Organization; Achim Steiner, Administrator, UN Development Programme; Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme; Selwin Hart, Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Climate Action; Mary Awad Menassa, Senior Climate Action Specialist and Coordinator of UNFCCC and Adrián Peña, Minister of Environment, Uruguay.

Over 24 hours of continuous virtual programming, speakers and guests from 69 Global Compact Local Networks will discuss responsible business practices through the lens of pressing issues such as humanitarian responses to the war in Ukraine; the state of sustainability; credible climate action; reducing inequalities through collective action; transforming governance; women’s leadership in decision-making; accelerating a sustainable, inclusive and just transition and bringing innovative sustainable investment instruments to market.

UN Global Compact Local Network in Thailand will host, in partnership with the UN Country Team in Thailand and United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP), a one-day in-person forum to inform, inspire and catalyze local and regional solutions for advancing the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement in the ASEAN region. The event will draw attendees from Global Compact Networks in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei.

The Leaders Summit will also include the in-person opening of Stockholm+50 on 2 June which brings the global environmental community together in the Swedish capital for a major international environmental meeting five decades after the 1972 United Nations Conference on the Human Environment. The event will provide leaders with an opportunity to draw on 50 years of multilateral environmental action to achieve the bold and urgent action needed to secure a better future on a healthy planet.

Journalists are invited to attend. This year’s Leaders Summit media partners are ESG News and China Business Network which will provide live updates and editorial coverage.

Media Accreditation and inquiries:

For the full programme and to register to attend please visit

https://events.unglobalcompact.org/leaderssummit22

Please contact Alex Gee gee@unglobalcompact.org

CONTACT: Dan Thomas media@unglobalcompact.org



