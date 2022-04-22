Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, April 22, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Winnipeg, Manitoba
Private meetings
10:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister, Southern Chiefs' Organization Grand Chief Jerry Daniels, and Premier of Manitoba Heather Stefanson will make an announcement. Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario Patty Hajdu, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen, and Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency Dan Vandal will also be in attendance.
450 Portage Avenue
Notes for media:
12:40 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Mayor of Winnipeg, Brian Bowman.
Closed to media
2:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Manitoba, Heather Stefanson.
Note for media:
3:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with local youth to highlight Earth Day.
Note for media:
