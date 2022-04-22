U.S. markets closed

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, April 22, 2022

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Winnipeg, Manitoba



Private meetings



10:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister, Southern Chiefs' Organization Grand Chief Jerry Daniels, and Premier of Manitoba Heather Stefanson will make an announcement. Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario Patty Hajdu, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen, and Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency Dan Vandal will also be in attendance.




450 Portage Avenue




Notes for media:


  • Open coverage

  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:15 a.m.




12:40 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Mayor of Winnipeg, Brian Bowman.




Closed to media



2:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Manitoba, Heather Stefanson.




Note for media:


  • Pooled photo opportunity at the start of the meeting



3:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with local youth to highlight Earth Day.




Note for media:


  • Pooled photo opportunity

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/21/c0332.html

