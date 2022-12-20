U.S. markets closed

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, December 20, 2022

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Montréal, Quebec


Private meetings



9:15 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Quebec, François Legault.




Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity



2:35 p.m.

The Prime Minister will visit a local food bank, where he will meet with volunteers.




Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity



3:45 p.m.

The Prime Minister will visit local businesses.




Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity

Media appearance



10:00 a.m.

A year-end interview with the Prime Minister will be shared on Terry DiMonte's YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@officialterrydimonte



This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/19/c7872.html

