Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Note: All times local
Montréal, Quebec
Private meetings
9:15 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Quebec, François Legault.
2:35 p.m.
The Prime Minister will visit a local food bank, where he will meet with volunteers.
3:45 p.m.
The Prime Minister will visit local businesses.
Media appearance
10:00 a.m.
A year-end interview with the Prime Minister will be shared on Terry DiMonte's YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@officialterrydimonte
