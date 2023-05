Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, May 7, 2023

Reuters

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill into law that gives a new board he controls the power to void development agreements its predecessor body signed with Disney - the latest episode in a feud between the conservative governor and the entertainment giant. Under the bill, which passed the Republican-controlled legislature largely along party lines, the Central Tourism Oversight District Board - whose members are appointed by DeSantis - can cancel any deals signed up to three months before the board's creation. "Make no mistake about it, the reason why the legislature had to act was not because of anything we did," DeSantis said at a news conference Friday.