Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, January 6, 2023

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 5, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada


Private Meetings



10:30 a.m.     

The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at a virtual commemoration event to mark the third anniversary of the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 tragedy. Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly, Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra, High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, and Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Sean Fraser will also be in attendance.




Closed to Media


The Prime Minister will speak with His Majesty King Charles III


This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/05/c4182.html

