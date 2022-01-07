Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, January 7, 2022

Reuters

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as soon as March and is now in a "good position" to take even more aggressive steps against inflation, as needed. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, long a dovish counterpoint to Bullard's hawkishness, reiterated at a separate event that she too expects interest rate increases this year, even as she warned that overly aggressive tightening could hurt the job market. And speaking earlier this week, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he now expects two rate hikes this year, a reversal from his long-held view that the Fed should hold off on rate hikes until 2024.