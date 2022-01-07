Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, January 7, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings
11:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a private virtual discussion with the families of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, to mark the second anniversary of the tragedy. Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly, Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser, and High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister Ralph Goodale will be in attendance.
Closed to media
