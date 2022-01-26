Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, January 26, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings
10:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the virtual Cabinet retreat.
Closed to media
4:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.
Third floor foyer
West Block
Parliament Hill
Notes for media:
Media appearances:
6:00 p.m.
An interview with the Prime Minister on mental health and wellness will air on TSN.
9:30 p.m.
An interview with the Prime Minister on mental health and wellness will air on RDS.
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/25/c5608.html