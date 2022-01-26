Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday a global survey of semiconductor chip producers and users shows a shortage will persist, sparked primarily by wafer production capacity constraints. The voluntary survey of 150 companies last fall in the supply chain confirmed "there is a significant, persistent mismatch in supply and demand for chips, and respondents did not see the problem going away in the next six months." Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters that the department "in a few instances didn't really get what we needed and we're going to go company by company and do personal engagement and get what we need."