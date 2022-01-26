U.S. markets closed

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, January 26, 2022

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario

Private meetings




10:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the virtual Cabinet retreat.




Closed to media



4:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.




Third floor foyer


West Block


Parliament Hill




Notes for media:


Media appearances:



6:00 p.m.

An interview with the Prime Minister on mental health and wellness will air on TSN.



9:30 p.m.

An interview with the Prime Minister on mental health and wellness will air on RDS.

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/25/c5608.html

