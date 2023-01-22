Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, January 22, 2023
Note: All times local
Metro Vancouver, British Columbia
Private meetings
11:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in Lunar New Year celebrations. He will be joined by the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Joyce Murray, and the Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, Harjit S. Sajjan.
