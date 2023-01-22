Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, January 22, 2023

Reuters

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is preparing a plan to defuse a looming crisis over the nation's debt ceiling by changing it from a fixed dollar amount a percentage of national economic output, the group's top Republican said on Sunday. The proposal would replace Washington's current federal debt ceiling - currently set at $31.4 trillion - with a rule that would instead limit debt to a share of national economic output, said U.S. Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, the Republican co-chair of the moderate Problem Solvers Caucus. Fitzpatrick - appearing on Fox News Sunday with Democratic Problem Solvers co-chair Josh Gottheimer - said Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy will be taking the lead in negotiations with the White House over the debt ceiling.