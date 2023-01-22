U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.61
    +73.76 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,375.49
    +330.89 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,140.43
    +288.13 (+2.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.34
    +30.99 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.69
    +1.08 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.70
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    +0.0870 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5390
    +1.1400 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,837.32
    -380.36 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.06
    +29.04 (+5.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.33 (+0.56%)
     

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, January 22, 2023

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 22, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia



Private meetings



11:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in Lunar New Year celebrations. He will be joined by the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Joyce Murray, and the Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, Harjit S. Sajjan.




Notes for media:




This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/22/c1892.html

Recommended Stories