Media Advisory - UPDATE - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, April 9, 2022

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 9, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada


Private meetings


9:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will virtually co-convene the Stand Up for Ukraine pledging event with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in partnership with Global Citizen. The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, will also be in attendance.




The event will be streamed live via the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg3_C7BwcV0kBlJbBFHTPJQ



The Prime Minister will speak with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.


This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/09/c0697.html

