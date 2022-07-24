U.S. markets closed

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, July 25, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, July 24, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Maskwacîs, Alberta


10:00 a.m.     

The Prime Minister will attend the Papal visit in Ermineskin Cree Nation. Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario Patty Hajdu and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller will also be in attendance.




Note for media:

  • Open coverage

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/24/c7300.html

