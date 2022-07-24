Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, July 25, 2022
Note: All times local
Maskwacîs, Alberta
10:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the Papal visit in Ermineskin Cree Nation. Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario Patty Hajdu and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller will also be in attendance.
