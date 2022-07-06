Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, July 7, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Sudbury, Ontario
Private meetings
9:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will visit a local mining engineering facility.
Note for media:
10:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with members of Science North's Student Science Advisory Council.
Note for media:
2:45 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a tree planting event. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault will also be in attendance.
Notes for media:
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/06/c2692.html