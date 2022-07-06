U.S. markets closed

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, July 7, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Sudbury, Ontario



Private meetings



9:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will visit a local mining engineering facility.




Note for media: 

  • Pooled photo opportunity



10:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with members of Science North's Student Science Advisory Council.




Note for media: 

  • Pooled photo opportunity



2:45 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in a tree planting event. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault will also be in attendance.




Notes for media: 

  • Open coverage

  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 2:15 p.m.

  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.

