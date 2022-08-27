U.S. markets closed

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, August 28, 2022

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 27, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada



10:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister and Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien will make an announcement. President of the Treasury Board Mona Fortier, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth Jenna Sudds, and Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre Yasir Naqvi will also be in attendance.




Notes for media:


  • Open coverage

  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:45 a.m.

  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.



 

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/27/c4368.html

