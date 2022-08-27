Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, August 28, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 27, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
10:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister and Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien will make an announcement. President of the Treasury Board Mona Fortier, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth Jenna Sudds, and Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre Yasir Naqvi will also be in attendance.
