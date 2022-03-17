U.S. markets closed

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, March 18, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada


Private meetings


The Prime Minister will speak with the Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin.


The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of the Incident Response Group on the situation in Ukraine.

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

