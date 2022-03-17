Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, March 18, 2022
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
The Prime Minister will speak with the Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin.
The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of the Incident Response Group on the situation in Ukraine.
