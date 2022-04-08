Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, April 9, 2022
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
9:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will virtually co-convene the Stand Up for Ukraine pledging event with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in partnership with Global Citizen. The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, will also be in attendance.
The event will be streamed live via the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg3_C7BwcV0kBlJbBFHTPJQ
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
