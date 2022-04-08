U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,488.28
    -11.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.12
    +137.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,711.00
    -186.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.56
    -15.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.90
    +1.87 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    +12.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.3200
    +0.3500 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,352.77
    -1,114.61 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.16
    -18.44 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, April 9, 2022

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada



Private meetings



9:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will virtually co-convene the Stand Up for Ukraine pledging event with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in partnership with Global Citizen. The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, will also be in attendance.




The event will be streamed live via the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg3_C7BwcV0kBlJbBFHTPJQ

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/08/c4777.html

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Pivots to Shield Economy With Surprise Jumbo Rate Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank unexpectedly slashed its key interest rate in a sign of confidence that the worst of the financial turmoil triggered by the invasion of Ukraine is past.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Deripaska, Putin’s Daughters Hit by EU SanctionsDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarFinland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid WeighedMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble

  • Sri Lanka doubles interest rates to tame inflation; stabilise economy

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka's central bank doubled its key interest rates on Friday, raising each by an unprecedented 700 basis points to tame inflation that has soared due to crippling shortages of basic goods driven by a devastating economic crisis. The Central Bank of Sri Lanka's (CBSL) monetary board raised its standing lending facility to 14.50% and its standing deposit facility to 13.50%. The build-up of aggregate demand, domestic supply disruptions, the plunge of the local currency and high prices of commodities globally could keep up the pressure on inflation, CBSL said in its monetary policy decision statement.

  • Microsoft Warns Russia Regarding Ukraine

    Software giant Microsoft is among the big companies that have mobilized in favor of Ukraine since Russia invaded the country six weeks ago.

  • Slowdown in economy has to be 'dramatic' as Fed raises interest rates: top economist

    Those experts calling for a recession may be onto something.

  • Why Russia Doesn’t Want to Default—Even in a Time of War

    The last time Russia defaulted on its debt, in 1998, it took several years of painful economic reforms to get back in the good graces of international investors.

  • US Navy intends to decommission some of its newest warships

    The Navy that once wanted smaller, speedy warships to chase down pirates has made a speedy pivot to Russia and China — and many of those recently built ships could be retired. The U.S. Navy wants to decommission nine ships in the Freedom-class of littoral combat ships — warships that cost about $4.5 billion altogether to build. The Navy contends in its budget proposal that the move would free up $50 million per ship annually for other priorities.

  • Why Tilray Shares Have Been Sinking This Week

    It's been an interesting couple of weeks for investors of Canadian cannabis and alcohol seller Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY). Followers of the marijuana sector watched and celebrated when the U.S. House of Representatives passed a federal legalization bill last week. The solid earnings report aside, several factors led investors to shed shares of Tilray this week.

  • Ukraine Update: Deripaska, Putin’s Daughters Hit by EU Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- At least 50 people were killed and hundreds wounded as Russian troops reportedly bombed civilians waiting at a train station to be evacuated from the Donetsk region. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Deripaska, Putin’s Daughters Hit by EU SanctionsDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarFinland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid WeighedMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars B

  • Economists Boost Inflation Expectations in Worrying Sign for Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Economists have boosted their U.S. inflation forecasts -- again -- and downgraded expectations for economic growth through most of 2023, underscoring growing risks to the outlook as the Federal Reserve tries to curb the fastest price growth in decades.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingUkraine Update: Deripaska, Putin’s Daughters Hit by EU SanctionsMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden,

  • The FBI silently removed Russian malware to thwart global cyberattacks

    Sometimes even without the network owner's knowledge.

  • Some Democrats renew calls for student debt cancellation as federal loan payment pause is extended

    The extension of the federal student loan payment pause isn’t enough for some Democrats.

  • Finland to apply for Nato membership ‘within weeks’, former PM claims

    It comes after Moscow warned a bid for Nato membership would result in ‘the destruction’ of the country

  • Putin ally and battle-hardened Chechen leader teases further brutalities as fractures with Kremlin surface

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, posted a video to Telegram teasing further brutality in southeastern Ukraine as the world reels from Bucha massacre.

  • Russia says it would have to 'rebalance' if Finland and Sweden join NATO

    Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that if Finland and Sweden joined NATO then Russia would have to "rebalance the situation" with its own measures. Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which it says aims among other things to degrade Ukraine's military potential and prevent it becoming a bridgehead for a NATO attack, has prompted the two Nordic countries to consider joining the U.S.-led alliance. If the two countries join, "we'll have to make our western flank more sophisticated in terms of ensuring our security," Peskov told Britain's Sky News.

  • The Putin Fangirl Who Could Screw Us All

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin’s ghoulish massacre in Bucha has broken conventional wisdom that a tyrant must have a toothbrush mustache to be branded a fascist.And nowhere outside Ukraine are Putin’s barbarous crimes oozing more than in France, where polls this week indicate 2022 fascist presidential candidate and Putin fangirl Marine Le Pen might capture nearly 49 percent of the vote in a likely runoff against incumbent Emmanuel Macr

  • Goldman’s Hatzius Sees Chance Fed May Need to Hike Rates Past 4%

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates “significantly” higher than it currently expects to cool an overheated U.S. economy, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Economist Jan Hatzius said.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Deripaska, Putin’s Daughters Hit by EU SanctionsCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine

  • Ukraine: A killing ground for Russian armor. Are tanks now obsolete?

    As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues into its seventh week, it appears that President Vladimir Putin’s military forces might be taking a toll. As of March 24, the Kremlin had lost hundreds of tanks since the war began in February, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry stated.

  • Russia relaxes rules on foreign exchange buying as rouble rallies

    The rouble has rebounded on the Moscow Exchange from record lows in March to levels seen before Feb. 24, when Russia started what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine, as capital control measures suffocated demand for forex. The swift rebound in the rouble raised concerns about its economic and financial impact as analysts have warned that the volatile and strong rouble could pose a threat to Russian revenues from selling commodities abroad for foreign currency.

  • How an All-Volunteer Ukrainian Battalion Freed Nova Basan and Three Other Ukrainian Towns

    To better understand Ukraine's re-taking of Nova Basan, outside of Kyiv, and the larger effort to push back Russia's military from Ukraine's capital, here is a photographed unit from the front lines.

  • Joe Biden's top generals say he is wrong to cancel new submarine nuclear missile amid Russian threat

    Top US military leaders have split with Joe Biden over his plans to cancel a new submarine-launched nuclear missile.