U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,859.25
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,860.00
    +30.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,945.50
    +13.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,759.20
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.42
    -0.38 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.40
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.84
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0719
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    -0.1800 (-4.87%)
     

  • Vix

    26.52
    +1.72 (+6.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2157
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2270
    +0.0290 (+0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.53
    +33.62 (+6.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.63
    -199.72 (-2.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,832.96
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, March 14, 2023

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Bridgewater, Nova Scotia



10:30 a.m. 

The Prime Minister will tour a local manufacturing plant and meet with workers. He will be joined by the Premier of Nova Scotia, Tim Houston, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser, and the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne.




Note for media:


  • Pooled photo opportunity



11:10 a.m.  

The Prime Minister will make an announcement with the Premier of Nova Scotia, Tim Houston. A joint media availability will follow. The Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser, and the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, will also be in attendance.




Notes for media:


  • Open coverage

  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:15 a.m.

  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.



This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/13/c8884.html

Recommended Stories