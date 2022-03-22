Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, March 23, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Brussels, Belgium
Private meetings
9:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will arrive in Brussels, Belgium.
Melsbroek Military Airbase
Note for media:
5:05 p.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.
Grand Salon
9th floor
European Parliament
Note for media:
5:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will deliver an address to the European Parliament.
Hemicycle
3rd floor
European Parliament
Notes for media:
7:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin.
Note for media:
8:35 p.m.
The Prime Minister, along with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will deliver brief remarks.
European Commission Headquarters – Le Berlaymont
Note for media:
8:45 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend a working dinner with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
European Commission Headquarters – Le Berlaymont
Closed to media
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/22/c0132.html