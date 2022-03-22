U.S. markets closed

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, March 23, 2022

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Brussels, Belgium


Private meetings



9:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will arrive in Brussels, Belgium.




Melsbroek Military Airbase




Note for media:


  • Pooled coverage



5:05 p.m.

The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.




Grand Salon


9th floor


European Parliament




Note for media:


  • Pooled coverage at the start of the meeting



5:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will deliver an address to the European Parliament.




Hemicycle


3rd floor


European Parliament




Notes for media:




7:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin.




Note for media:


  • Pooled photo opportunity at the start of the meeting



8:35 p.m.

The Prime Minister, along with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will deliver brief remarks.




European Commission Headquarters – Le Berlaymont




Note for media:


  • Pooled coverage



8:45 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend a working dinner with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.




European Commission Headquarters – Le Berlaymont




Closed to media

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/22/c0132.html

