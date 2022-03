Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, March 11, 2022

Storyful

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Service said “significant losses in personnel and equipment” were caused to a Russian tank regiment in the village of Skybyn, on the eastern outskirts of Kyiv, releasing video of strikes on them on Thursday, March 10.Footage posted to Twitter shows a large convoy of stationary tanks in Skybyn, before several explosions are seen. The convoy then moves in the opposite direction to Kyiv, as smoke is seen rising from a number of damaged tanks.The intelligence service said the attack caused a retreat of Russian forces and that a Russian colonel died in the attack. Storyful has not independently confirmed this information. Credit: @DI_Ukraine via Storyful