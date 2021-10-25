Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, October 26, 2021
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings
10:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in the swearing-in ceremony of members of the 29th Canadian Ministry. An official photo of the Governor General with members of the Canadian Ministry will follow the ceremony.
Due to limited space and physical distancing requirements, spectators are asked to observe the ceremony from home and not attend in person.
Rideau Hall
1 Sussex Drive
Notes for media:
1:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.
Rideau Hall
1 Sussex Drive
Notes for media:
