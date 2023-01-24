Media advisory: Proposed acquisition of Shaw by Rogers - Pierre Karl Péladeau will meet the press following Quebecor's appearance before the House Standing Committee on Industry and Technology

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, will be available to answer questions from the media following his appearance before the Canadian House of Commons Standing Committee on Industry and technology, which is studying the Proposed Acquisition of Shaw by Rogers and the participation of Videotron.

Date: Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Time: Around 4:30 p.m. (immediately after the end of the Committee's activities)

Place: Outside the Committee meeting, room 415, Wellington Building, 197 Sparks St.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs nearly 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

