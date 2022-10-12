Media Advisory - PS Darren Fisher to Make Clean Energy and Equity Network Announcement

Reuters

U.S. consumers can expect to pay up to 28% more to heat their homes this winter than last year due to surging fuel costs and slightly colder weather, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected in its winter fuels outlook on Wednesday. Nearly half of U.S. households rely on natural gas for heat, with the average winter heating cost expected to rise to $931, up by 28% from last year, EIA said. The average cost to heat a home with gas last winter was $724, far cheaper than other major sources of heat.