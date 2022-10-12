U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

Media Advisory - PS Darren Fisher to Make Clean Energy and Equity Network Announcement

·1 min read

OTTAWA, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth—Cole Harbour, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a clean energy funding announcement at Clean Foundation in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, with Shannon Harding, Director of Education and Engagement, Clean Foundation.

Media availability will follow.

Date:

October 13, 2022

Time:

2 p.m. AT

Location:

90 Alderney Dr.


Dartmouth, Nova Scotia


B2Y 1H8

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

 

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/12/c5880.html

