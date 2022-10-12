Media Advisory - PS Darren Fisher to Make Clean Energy and Equity Network Announcement
OTTAWA, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth—Cole Harbour, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a clean energy funding announcement at Clean Foundation in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, with Shannon Harding, Director of Education and Engagement, Clean Foundation.
Media availability will follow.
Date:
October 13, 2022
Time:
2 p.m. AT
Location:
90 Alderney Dr.
Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
B2Y 1H8
Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/12/c5880.html