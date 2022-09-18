U.S. markets closed

Media Advisory - PS Yvonne Jones to Participate at MINEx 2022 Labrador

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will participate at MINEx 2022 Labrador and will discuss the future of mining in Labrador.

All attendees are asked to adhere to local health guidelines.

Date:     

Monday, September 19, 2022



Time:    

9:30 a.m. AT



Location:        

Wabush Hotel


9 Grenfell Drive


Wabush, Newfoundland and Labrador



SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

