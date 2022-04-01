MEDIA ADVISORY - RCMP's Name the Foal contest is almost here!

OTTAWA, ON, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The RCMP's annual Name the Foal contest – for newborn horses – is returning for another year, from April 4 to 22. Children aged 14 years and younger, along with classes, from across Canada are once again encouraged to submit their best names for our newborns – this year, starting with the letter "V."

A mare and her foal (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Mounted Police)

These aren't just any baby horses – they could go on to join the world-famous Musical Ride someday! This year, we'll be naming up to 12 foals through our contest.

Members of the media are invited to visit the RCMP Breeding Farm in Pakenham, Ontario, to capture footage of some of the older horses at the farm, some of the pregnant mares, and a newborn. Media who are interested in visiting the farm should reach out to RCMP.HQMediaRelations-DGRelationsmedias.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca by March 8 to arrange a date and time. Stock footage is available for outlets not able to attend.

Quick facts:

The RCMP has been breeding its famous black horses since 1939.

The RCMP Musical Ride Breeding Program is one of the largest licensed Hanoverian breeders in Canada.

The breeding program is internationally recognized for producing some of the finest horses in Canada.

The newborns spend the first three years of their lives at the Breeding Farm, growing and developing before moving on to the Musical Ride.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/01/c6256.html