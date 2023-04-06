Media Advisory - Restoration efforts paused due to dangerous conditions for Hydro Ottawa crews - News conference invitation for media April 6, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - As of 10:30 p.m. more than 60,000 customers remain without power across the city of Ottawa after a severe and persistent freezing rain storm hit the capital region today.

Restoration efforts paused due to dangerous conditions for Hydro Ottawa crews (CNW Group/Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.)

While the worst of the weather has passed, Hydro Ottawa crews have paused restoration efforts this evening and overnight due to poor visibility and conditions, with many spots unsafe for crews to operate because of falling trees and branches on overhead wires. Crews will focus on preparing and clearing affected areas where it is safe to do so throughout the night so that restoration work can resume tomorrow.

Hydro Ottawa is working with the City of Ottawa to ensure that those affected by extended power outages get the help they need.

To provide a fulsome update, Hydro Ottawa invites media to attend a news conference at Hydro Ottawa's headquarters on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Location: Hydro Ottawa Headquarters (2711 Hunt Club Road, Lobby)

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

RSVP media@hydroottawa.com

