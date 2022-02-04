MEDIA ADVISORY - RF CAPITAL TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2021 RESULTS MARCH 4, 2022

U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,478.62
    +1.18 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,949.35
    -161.81 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,005.09
    +126.27 (+0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,989.58
    -1.46 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.02
    +2.75 (+3.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.40
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.20 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1442
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9230
    +0.0960 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    -0.0064 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2520
    +0.2910 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,485.58
    +2,592.18 (+7.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.16
    +50.19 (+5.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.38
    +2.54 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JOBS:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) (TSX: RCG) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results and host an earnings conference call on Friday, March 4, 2022. Financial results are expected to be released at approximately 7:00 a.m. (EST).

Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and live audio webcast to discuss RF Capital's fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results will be held that morning at 10:00 a.m. (EST). The call will be open to the public. Interested parties are invited to access the quarterly conference call on a listen-only basis by dialing 416-406-0743 or 1-800-898-3989 (toll free) and entering a participant passcode: 2556699#. The conference call will also be accessible as a live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of our website at www.rfcapgroup.com/Investor-Relations/Quarterly-Information.

A recording of the conference call will be available until Monday, April 4, 2022, by dialing 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 (toll free) and entering access code 7889591#. The webcast will be archived at www.rfcapgroup.com/Investor-Relations/Quarterly-Information.

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms with $36.5 billion in assets under administration (as of January 31, 2022) and 20 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness and a Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance. For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

