MEDIA ADVISORY - RF CAPITAL TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

TORONTO, July 7, 2022 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (the Company) (TSX: RCG) will release its second quarter 2022 financial results and host an earnings conference call on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Financial results will be issued via earnings release at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET. A conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the Company's second quarter results will be held that morning at 10:00 a.m. ET. Interested parties are invited to access the quarterly conference call on a listen-only basis as follows:

Live Audio Webcast Access

Internet: https://rfcapgroup.com/Investor-Relations/Quarterly-Information Telephone: 416-406-0743 or 1-800-898-3989 (toll free) Passcode: 6778239#

Archived Audio Webcast Access

Internet: https://rfcapgroup.com/Investor-Relations/Quarterly-Information Telephone: 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053 (toll free) Passcode: 4104983# Expiry date: Monday, August 29 , 2022





About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $33.9 billion in assets under administration (as of June 30, 2022) and 20 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness, for Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

