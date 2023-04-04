MEDIA ADVISORY - RF Capital to Report First Quarter 2023 Results and Host Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (the Company) (TSX: RCG) will report its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, after market close.

The Company will also hold its annual meeting of shareholders (the Meeting), in person, at the Toronto Region Board of Trade, on Thursday, May 4, at 11:00 a.m. (EST). The Chair of RF Capital's Board of Directors, Donald Wright, will host the Meeting. President and Chief Executive Officer, Kish Kapoor, will discuss the financial and strategic highlights of 2022 and provide an update on the financial results for first quarter 2023. A slide presentation and live audio webcast will be accessible at https://richardsonwealth.com/investor-relations/shareholder-meetings/.

A description of the matters to be addressed at the Meeting is included in the meeting materials, as defined below.

Meeting Details

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023



Time: 11:00 a.m. (EST)



Venue: Toronto Region Board of Trade, 100 Queens Quay East, 3rd Floor

Kitchener & Oakville Meeting Rooms



Voting Deadline: Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. (EST)



Delivery of Proxy Material – Notice and Access

Again this year, the Company is using "notice and access" to deliver its latest management information circular, related proxy materials, and annual report (the meeting materials) to both registered and non-registered Shareholders in electronic form. The Company has posted the meeting materials online for you to access at www.meetingdocuments.com/TSXT/RCG, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on our corporate website https://richardsonwealth.com/investor-relations/shareholder-meetings/. Notice-and-access gives shareholders faster access to the meeting materials, reduces the Company's printing and mailing costs, and is environmentally friendly as it reduces paper and energy consumption.

RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $36.0 billion in assets under administration (as of March 31, 2023) and 20 offices across the country. The firm's advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification — determined annually — from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness, for Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

