U.S. markets open in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,965.50
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,654.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,258.75
    -33.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.40
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.19
    +1.58 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.60
    +7.30 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    17.77
    +0.10 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9992
    +0.0044 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.44
    -0.43 (-1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1561
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3560
    +0.1380 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,068.82
    +58.06 (+0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.56
    +4.90 (+1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,195.92
    +47.42 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

Media Advisory - Aéro Montréal hosts the Innovation Aerospace Forum 2022

·2 min read

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Aéro Montréal invites media representatives to the 8th edition of the Innovation Aerospace Forum 2022, under the theme "Journey to the Heart of Sustainable Air Mobility" ," in collaboration with the National Research Council Canada (NRC).

Aéro Montréal logo (CNW Group/Aéro Montréal)
Aéro Montréal logo (CNW Group/Aéro Montréal)

Date:       

September 6 and 7, 2022, from 8 AM to 5 PM



Location

Palais des Congrès de Montréal
1001, Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle, Montréal

 

Media representatives are invited to show up at the Forum reception. Free entrance for media.

The Forum will present at its prestigious forum more than a hundred renowned speakers from the aerospace industry and senior executives, among others Guy Leblanc, CEO, Investissement Québec; Luc Sirois, Québec's Chief Innovation Officer, Conseil de l'innovation du Québec; Maria Della Posta, President and CEO, Pratt & Whitney Canada; Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier; Haldane Dodd, Executive Director, Air Transport Action Group (ATAG); Val Miftakhov, Founder and CEO, ZeroAvia; Benoît Schultz, President and CEO, Airbus Canada; Hiro Yamamoto, President and CEO, MHI RJ and Steeve Lavoie, President, Bell Textron Canada.

MEDIA BRIEFING

Medias are invited to the following media briefings, room 523:

Tuesday, September 6

10:00 AM:       

Available for media—Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier



10:45 AM:       

Media briefing—Dr. Fethi Chebil, President and CEO, VPorts, world leader based in Québec specialized in design, construction and operation of infrastructure fostering Advanced Air Mobility (AAM)

 

Medias are invited to the following media briefings, in the Exhibit Area:

4:00 PM:         

Announcement of a regional collaboration between the Ohio Aerospace Institute, Aéro
Montréal and the Great Lakes Region Council

 

Wednesday, September 7

Medias are invited to the following media briefings, in the Exhibit Area:

10:00 AM: 

Press Conference—Vports, world leader based in Québec specialized in design, construction and operation of infrastructure fostering Advanced Air Mobility (AAM)



10:30 AM:       

Media briefing of Mrs. Suzanne M. Benoît, President, Aéro Montréal, Steeve Lavoie, President and CEO, Bell Textron Canada Ltée, Chairman of the Board, Aéro Montréal and Hélène V. Gagnon, Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President, Stakeholder Engagement, CAE and Responsible for the Image, Influence and Marketing Pillar, Aéro Montréal.

 

To see the complete event program, click here: https://www.aeromontreal.ca/programme-forum-2022.html

About Aéro Montréal

Created in 2006, Aéro Montréal is a strategic think tank that groups all major decision makers in Québec's aerospace sector, including companies, educational and research institutions, as well as associations and unions.

The activities of Aéro Montréal are made possible thanks to the participation of the governments of Canada and Québec, the Montréal Metropolitan Community, as well as company members of the cluster.

SOURCE Aéro Montréal

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/02/c2564.html

Recommended Stories

  • How Low Will Microsoft Go in the Weeks Ahead?

    Shares of software giant Microsoft have been weak in recent weeks. Prices made a low in June and then bounced back into the middle of August but the price gains have been evaporating and more sell signals have been flashed. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has given back its June-August advance and is flirting with new lows.

  • Oil and Gas Rise Ahead of OPEC Meeting And Russian Pipeline Restart

    Traders are looking at how OPEC responds to falling oil prices, and there is concern Russia many not turn the gas tap back on as planned.

  • Nio, other Chinese EV makers report August delivery numbers

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss August delivery numbers for NIO, which is among the Chinese EV makers reporting their latest monthly deliveries.

  • Crescent Point Energy Is Heading Higher on the Charts

    Crescent Point Energy CPG is a leading North American oil producer focused on the development of high-return resource plays. In this daily bar chart of CPG, below, we can see that prices have traveled higher the past 12 months and dips to the rising 200-day moving average line have been buying opportunities. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a one-year rise and confirms the price gains we have seen.

  • Billionaires Have Been Buying These 7 Stocks as the Market Plunges

    Billionaire money managers have used the sizable market downturn to buy these seven stocks at a perceived discount.

  • Air Liquide to withdraw from Russia

    Air Liquide SA said Friday that it will leave Russia, transferring its activities to a local management team and deconsolidating its business there as of this month.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for September 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2022.

  • Oil rallies ahead of OPEC+ meeting

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed on Friday on expectations that OPEC+ will discuss output cuts at a meeting on Sept. 5, though concern over China's COVID-19 curbs and weak global growth continued to limit gains. Brent crude futures rose $2.72, or 2.9%, to $95.08 a barrel by 0900 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures advanced $2.62, or 3%, to $89.23. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC and allies, together known as OPEC+, are due to meet on Sept. 5 against a backdrop of expected declines in demand, though top producer Saudi Arabia says supply remains tight.

  • Toyota Is Upping Its EV Game to Catch GM, Ford, and Tesla

    The car company said it would spend $5.3 billion for battery-production capacity in the U.S. and Japan. More electric vehicles are coming.

  • FTSE 100: Shell shares rise despite reports of CEO Ben van Beurden stepping down

    Ben van Beurden is said to be planning to step down in 2023 after nearly a decade at the helm of the British energy stalwart.

  • Lucira CEO: COVID-19 ‘catalyzed the growth of the company’

    Lucira CEO Erik Engelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings and the future of at-home COVID-19 and flu testing.

  • Trouble Brews For Alibaba As Satellite Data Suggest Continued Demand Weakness

    According to satellite data, China's retail activity flatlined in August, with e-commerce demand especially weak, suggesting consumer caution due to the ongoing Covid Zero policy and elevated unemployment, Bloomberg reports. Activity at Chinese e-commerce companies' distribution centers was even lower than during 2020, based on the movement of trucks around such areas. The data suggest that weak earnings by e-commerce juggernauts like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) could continue as hous

  • Cathay Pacific sees weaker air cargo peak season this year

    "We expect that this year's peak season may not be the same as last year's," Cathay freight executives said in an email update to air cargo clients. The fourth quarter is typically the peak season for air cargo because of consumer electronics product launches and the busy Christmas holiday period. Many air freight carriers reported record revenue in the peak season last year.

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2022.

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. CLOSES PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED XTO ACQUISITION CONSOLIDATING TOP TIER MONTNEY AND DUVERNAY ASSETS, AND INCREASES PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed the previously announced acquisition of XTO Energy Canada (the "Acquisition").

  • Singapore's Sea cuts some Garena unit jobs, shuts projects, sources say

    Gaming and e-commerce company Sea is putting the brakes on its game livestream platform and shutting projects at its development unit after reporting an almost $1 billion quarterly loss, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Employees were told staff numbers at its gaming livestream business and its development arm would be cut, sources said. Staff at Booyah!, a gaming livestream and community app, which is part of Sea’s gaming unit Garena, were told they would be let go and the app would no longer be updated, the sources said.

  • Zelenskiy advisers ask TotalEnergies to reject Russia 'blood money' dividend

    Two advisers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have asked French oil major TotalEnergies to reject a 440 million euro ($438.02 million) "blood money" dividend from one of its Russian holdings or to spend the money on Ukrainian reconstruction. In a Sept. 1 letter to TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne, seen by Reuters and first reported by the Wall Street Journal, Zelenskiy advisers Oleg Ustenko and Mykhailo Podolyak said the French firm was due to receive a 440 million euro dividend from gas firm Novatek , in which it has a 19.4 % stake.

  • Europe’s feckless politicians have left it vulnerable to Russia’s whims on energy

    STOCKHOLM, Sweden (Project Syndicate)—Skyrocketing energy prices are a disaster for the European economy and its politicians. European politicians must rethink their approach. The mess in which Europe now finds itself was caused not so much by European Union policy as by the absence of one.

  • Top Stocks for September 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. The U.S. produced 528,000 jobs in the month of July, well above most analyst predictions, signaling a stronger economy in the short term than anticipated by many economists. In late August, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that the Federal Reserve would take further steps to lower inflation that may have a negative impact on economic growth.

  • As Russia turns off the gas, can Germany stay warm this winter?

    Moscow says a major pipeline had to be shut for maintenance, but with the Ukraine war raging, Europe is racing to wean itself off Russian gas.