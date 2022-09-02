Media Advisory - Aéro Montréal hosts the Innovation Aerospace Forum 2022

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Aéro Montréal invites media representatives to the 8th edition of the Innovation Aerospace Forum 2022, under the theme "Journey to the Heart of Sustainable Air Mobility" ," in collaboration with the National Research Council Canada (NRC).

Aéro Montréal logo (CNW Group/Aéro Montréal)

Date : September 6 and 7, 2022, from 8 AM to 5 PM



Location : Palais des Congrès de Montréal

1001, Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle, Montréal

Media representatives are invited to show up at the Forum reception. Free entrance for media.

The Forum will present at its prestigious forum more than a hundred renowned speakers from the aerospace industry and senior executives, among others Guy Leblanc, CEO, Investissement Québec; Luc Sirois, Québec's Chief Innovation Officer, Conseil de l'innovation du Québec; Maria Della Posta, President and CEO, Pratt & Whitney Canada; Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier; Haldane Dodd, Executive Director, Air Transport Action Group (ATAG); Val Miftakhov, Founder and CEO, ZeroAvia; Benoît Schultz, President and CEO, Airbus Canada; Hiro Yamamoto, President and CEO, MHI RJ and Steeve Lavoie, President, Bell Textron Canada.

MEDIA BRIEFING

Medias are invited to the following media briefings, room 523:

Tuesday, September 6

10:00 AM: Available for media—Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier



10:45 AM: Media briefing—Dr. Fethi Chebil, President and CEO, VPorts, world leader based in Québec specialized in design, construction and operation of infrastructure fostering Advanced Air Mobility (AAM)

Medias are invited to the following media briefings, in the Exhibit Area:

4:00 PM: Announcement of a regional collaboration between the Ohio Aerospace Institute, Aéro

Montréal and the Great Lakes Region Council



Wednesday, September 7

Medias are invited to the following media briefings, in the Exhibit Area:

10:00 AM: Press Conference—Vports, world leader based in Québec specialized in design, construction and operation of infrastructure fostering Advanced Air Mobility (AAM)



10:30 AM: Media briefing of Mrs. Suzanne M. Benoît, President, Aéro Montréal, Steeve Lavoie, President and CEO, Bell Textron Canada Ltée, Chairman of the Board, Aéro Montréal and Hélène V. Gagnon, Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President, Stakeholder Engagement, CAE and Responsible for the Image, Influence and Marketing Pillar, Aéro Montréal.

To see the complete event program, click here: https://www.aeromontreal.ca/programme-forum-2022.html

About Aéro Montréal

Created in 2006, Aéro Montréal is a strategic think tank that groups all major decision makers in Québec's aerospace sector, including companies, educational and research institutions, as well as associations and unions.

The activities of Aéro Montréal are made possible thanks to the participation of the governments of Canada and Québec, the Montréal Metropolitan Community, as well as company members of the cluster.

SOURCE Aéro Montréal

