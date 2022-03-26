Media advisory - The Samuel De Champlain Bridge turns off its architectural lighting to mark Earth Hour

MONTRÉAL, March 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Tonight, the architectural lighting of the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be switched off from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in support of Earth Hour.

Since 2007, this annual day of action is designed to raise awareness and mobilize each of us as individuals in the fight against climate change. The Government of Canada is committed to investing in infrastructure that protects habitats, creates clean jobs and helps communities adapt to climate change.

Note: After 9:30 p.m., the architectural lighting will return to the blue-green illumination that reduces the risk of disorientation in birds during their migratory period.

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

