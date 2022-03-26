U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,543.06
    +22.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,861.24
    +153.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,169.30
    -22.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    +0.26 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.60
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3189
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0600
    -0.2600 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,378.90
    -154.46 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.74
    +2.21 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Media advisory - The Samuel De Champlain Bridge turns off its architectural lighting to mark Earth Hour

·1 min read

MONTRÉAL, March 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Tonight, the architectural lighting of the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be switched off from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in support of Earth Hour.

Since 2007, this annual day of action is designed to raise awareness and mobilize each of us as individuals in the fight against climate change. The Government of Canada is committed to investing in infrastructure that protects habitats, creates clean jobs and helps communities adapt to climate change.

Note: After 9:30 p.m., the architectural lighting will return to the blue-green illumination that reduces the risk of disorientation in birds during their migratory period.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/26/c4187.html

