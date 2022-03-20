Media advisory - Samuel De Champlain Bridge: Special Illumination for the International Day of La Francophonie

MONTRÉAL, March 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Samuel De Champlain Bridge will proudly display green, blue, red, and purple colours, from sunset to 9 p.m. this evening, to recognize the International Day of La Francophonie.

This special illumination highlights the richness of the French language and the diversity of Canada's Francophone culture and heritage. It also celebrates Francophone communities across Canada, which have played an important role in making Canada a dynamic and inclusive country. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring the long-term vitality of the French language and its prominence in Canada, including through the modernization of the. Official Languages Act.

Note: After 9 p.m., the architectural lighting will return to the blue-green illumination that reduces the risk of disorientation in birds during their migratory period.

