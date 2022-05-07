Media advisory - Samuel De Champlain Bridge: Special Illumination for Asian Heritage Month

MONTRÉAL, May 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit in red and gold from sunset to 10 p.m. this evening to celebrate Asian Heritage Month.

This special illumination highlights the rich and diverse paths that have laid the groundwork for Asian communities to flourish in Canada. Since the late 1700s, people of Asian descent have made meaningful contributions to every sphere of Canadian society. The challenges they still face incite us to renew our efforts to combat racism and discrimination in all its forms.

Note: After 10 p.m., the architectural lighting will return to the blue-green illumination that reduces the risk of disorientation for birds during their migratory period.

