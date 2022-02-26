U.S. markets closed

Media advisory - Samuel De Champlain Bridge: Special illumination in solidarity with the Ukrainian people

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Tonight, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will display the colours of Ukraine from sunset until 1:00 a.m. to show Canada's support for the Ukrainian people and all Ukrainian Canadians across the country.

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

