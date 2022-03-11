U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,289.84
    +30.32 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,479.30
    +305.23 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,213.31
    +83.35 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,011.67
    -4.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.32
    +1.30 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,970.60
    -29.80 (-1.49%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    -0.27 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0090
    -0.0020 (-0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3084
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.8650
    +0.7350 (+0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,505.59
    +494.57 (+1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.62
    +23.68 (+2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,184.15
    +85.06 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Media Advisory - Scotiabank's 2021 Public Accountability Statement now available online

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BNS
  • BNSPF

TORONTO, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotiabank's 2021 Public Accountability Statement is now accessible. Scotiabank's Public Accountability Statement is issued annually and provides an overview of the Bank's contribution to the Canadian economy and society, which includes its engagement in corporate philanthropy, supporting small business and providing access to financial services.

Scotiabank Logo (CNW Group/Scotiabank)
Scotiabank Logo (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

At Scotiabank, we are guided by our purpose, for every future. We know that the long-term success of our Bank is fundamentally intertwined with the futures of those around us. Our annual Public Accountability Statement highlights how Scotiabank supports its employees, customers and communities across our Canadian footprint.

For more information please visit: www.Scotiabank.com

About Scotiabank
Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of approximately 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at January 31, 2022), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/11/c0907.html

Recommended Stories

  • Canada Cranks Out 337,000 Jobs With Restrictions Lifting

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s labor market blew past expectations last month after the nation lifted Covid-19 restrictions meant to contain the spread of the omicron variant.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Cites ‘Positive’ Developments in TalksRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitChina Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S. Delisting Fears Alarm Tr

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Rivian stock falls after missing on both the top and bottom line

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details Rivian's miss on both the top and bottom line for Q4 earnings.

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is waiting for the U.S. to authorize its coronavirus vaccine. Exelixis' (NASDAQ: EXEL) cabozantinib franchise could make it a superstar in tomorrow's world of oncology treatment.

  • Rivian's Down Again, but This Nasdaq SaaS Stock Is Falling Harder

    The mood on Wall Street seemed a bit better on Friday morning, as investors reacted positively to the potential for an eventual end to the war in Ukraine. Despite the bounce, disappointment about earnings results from late Thursday made its presence felt in premarket trading on Friday. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), which has been the subject of some controversy lately, saw further declines after releasing its financial results.

  • U.S. Stocks Rise as Putin Remark Boosts Sentiment: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks gained as risk sentiment got a boost after Russian President Vladimir Putin saw positive shifts in his country’s talks with Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Cites ‘Positive’ Developments in TalksRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitChina Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S. Delisting Fears Alarm TradersThe

  • AT&T eyes nearly $48 billion network investment in post-media company

    (Reuters) -AT&T Inc expects to invest about $48 billion through the end of 2023 to expand its fiber internet and 5G wireless services, the U.S. wireless carrier said on Friday, as it detailed the vision for the business after unwinding its media assets. After facing skepticism from shareholders over its expensive quest to become a media and entertainment company, AT&T is working to merge its WarnerMedia unit with Discovery Inc in a deal that is expected to close in the second quarter. "Now that the close of the WarnerMedia deal is approaching, we are near the starting line of a new era for AT&T," said AT&T Chief Executive John Stankey, in a press release ahead of a presentation to analysts on Friday.

  • What a Russian debt default would mean for the world

    The World Bank has warned Russia is “mighty close” to default on sovereign debt. It would mark the first country to suffer a major default in a century. Here are the implications for Russia and the world.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs' Big Bet Looks Like It Paid Off

    This steel company has transformed itself over the past few years in ways that have been great for investors. But can the good times last?

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped 6.5% Today

    On yet another tough day for tech stocks, with the Nasdaq down 1%, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock fell harder than most. Shares of the online gaming platform plummeted 6.5% through close of trading Thursday, then continued to fall after-hours -- and you can blame Jefferies for that. In a note covered by TheFly.com today, Jefferies lowered its price target on Roblox shares by $10, to just $50 a share.

  • Think It Is Too Late To Buy Oil Stocks? These 5 Stocks Still Look Appealing

    With crude oil prices zooming past $125 per barrel, most oil and gas stocks have also risen substantially. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 39% so far this year. Canadian energy giant Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) stock has risen about 12% so far this year.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Follows Alphabet’s. Here’s Who’s Next.

    Bank of America data show that about 15% of the S&P 500’s market cap is in stocks that trade for at least $500---a level that could be high enough to make a split worthwhile.

  • Contrarian Woo Warns of VAR Shock as Investors Misread War

    (Bloomberg) -- David Woo, the Wall Street contrarian who foresaw Donald Trump’s election in 2016 and how to profit from it, sees a much more dangerous world today with fewer investment options. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Cites ‘Positive’ Developments in TalksRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitChina Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Cites ‘Positive’ Developments in TalksRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitChina Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles As Covid-Related Business Dissipates

    DocuSign stock plunged after its January-quarter earnings met estimates and revenue topped views while guidance fell short.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Rivian’s Stock Is Tumbling After Earnings. Wall Street Says Buy the Dip, Of Course.

    Rivian results weren't good enough for investors and shares are down again. Wall Street isn't giving up on the stock, however, and believes investors should chase the stock as it drops.

  • Russia at risk of default within days

    Russia is facing effective bankruptcy as soon as Wednesday after the World Bank warned that crippling sanctions have left the Kremlin “mighty close” to a default on its foreign debts.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    March 7 delivered the market's worst one-day sell-off since October 2020, and growth stocks have generally been falling out of favor as investors have prioritized companies with substantial profits and lower risk profiles. While the multitude of risk factors on the table suggests that the market could continue to be volatile in the near term, I used the recent sell-off as an opportunity to build positions in a handful of growth stocks. Here's why I bought Unity Software (NYSE: U), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFY), and Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) this week.