Media Advisory - Second group of students prepare their CubeSats for launch

·1 min read

LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - During the week of November 28, seven Canadian CubeSat Project (CCP) teams are expected at the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) to complete the final steps in preparation of their CubeSats for launch. This important milestone confirms that their miniature satellites are qualified to be launched into space and deployed from the International Space Station (ISS).

Canadian Space Agency Logo (CNW Group/Canadian Space Agency)
Canadian Space Agency Logo (CNW Group/Canadian Space Agency)

Under the CCP, 15 teams of students from post-secondary institutions in each province and territory designed and built their own CubeSat with the guidance of CSA experts and representatives from the Canadian space industry. The first two CubeSats, LORIS (Dalhousie University) and ORCASat (University of Victoria) are set to launch to the ISS on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Media interested in doing interviews may contact the CSA's Media Relations Office or the teams directly using the contact information below.

Post-secondary
institution

Name of
mission

Contact

Yukon College

YukonSat

Tanis Davey 

tdavey@yukonu.ca

Aurora Research Institute

Aurora
College
CubeSat

CubeSat@nwtresearch.com  

 

Patrick Gall
Patrick.gall@auroracollege.nt.ca

University of Alberta

Northern SPIRIT

Ross Neitz

ross.neitz@ualberta.ca  

McMaster University

NEUDOSE

Taren Ginter 

gintert@mcmaster.ca

Concordia University

SC-ODIN

internal.spacecraft@spaceconcordia.ca

 

Chelsea Bhenduzi
chelsea.bahenduzi@spaceconcordia.ca

Université de Sherbrooke

QMSat

QMSat@usherbrooke.ca   

 

Frédérique Champagne
frederique.champagne@usherbrooke.ca

 

Julien Boily

julien.boily@usherbrooke.ca

York University

ESSENCE

George G.H. Zhu

gzhu@yorku.ca

 

Date:

November 28 to December 2, 2022



What:

Final steps of CPP CubeSats preperation for launch



Who:

CCP teams


Nanoracks representatives


CSA experts



Where:

John H. Chapman Space Centre


6767 Route de l'Aéroport


Longueuil, Quebec  J3Y 8Y9

 

Website: https://asc-csa.gc.ca/
Email: asc.medias-media.csa@asc-csa.gc.ca
Follow us on social media

SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/25/c8769.html

