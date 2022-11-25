Media Advisory - Second group of students prepare their CubeSats for launch
LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - During the week of November 28, seven Canadian CubeSat Project (CCP) teams are expected at the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) to complete the final steps in preparation of their CubeSats for launch. This important milestone confirms that their miniature satellites are qualified to be launched into space and deployed from the International Space Station (ISS).
Under the CCP, 15 teams of students from post-secondary institutions in each province and territory designed and built their own CubeSat with the guidance of CSA experts and representatives from the Canadian space industry. The first two CubeSats, LORIS (Dalhousie University) and ORCASat (University of Victoria) are set to launch to the ISS on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
Media interested in doing interviews may contact the CSA's Media Relations Office or the teams directly using the contact information below.
Post-secondary
Name of
Contact
Yukon College
YukonSat
Tanis Davey
Aurora Research Institute
Aurora
Patrick Gall
University of Alberta
Northern SPIRIT
Ross Neitz
McMaster University
NEUDOSE
Taren Ginter
Concordia University
SC-ODIN
internal.spacecraft@spaceconcordia.ca
Chelsea Bhenduzi
Université de Sherbrooke
QMSat
Frédérique Champagne
Julien Boily
York University
ESSENCE
George G.H. Zhu
Date:
November 28 to December 2, 2022
What:
Final steps of CPP CubeSats preperation for launch
Who:
CCP teams
Nanoracks representatives
CSA experts
Where:
John H. Chapman Space Centre
6767 Route de l'Aéroport
Longueuil, Quebec J3Y 8Y9
Website: https://asc-csa.gc.ca/
Email: asc.medias-media.csa@asc-csa.gc.ca
Follow us on social media
SOURCE Canadian Space Agency
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/25/c8769.html