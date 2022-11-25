Media Advisory - Second group of students prepare their CubeSats for launch

LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - During the week of November 28, seven Canadian CubeSat Project (CCP) teams are expected at the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) to complete the final steps in preparation of their CubeSats for launch. This important milestone confirms that their miniature satellites are qualified to be launched into space and deployed from the International Space Station (ISS).

Under the CCP, 15 teams of students from post-secondary institutions in each province and territory designed and built their own CubeSat with the guidance of CSA experts and representatives from the Canadian space industry. The first two CubeSats, LORIS (Dalhousie University) and ORCASat (University of Victoria) are set to launch to the ISS on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Post-secondary

institution Name of

mission Contact Yukon College YukonSat Tanis Davey tdavey@yukonu.ca Aurora Research Institute Aurora

College

CubeSat CubeSat@nwtresearch.com Patrick Gall

Patrick.gall@auroracollege.nt.ca University of Alberta Northern SPIRIT Ross Neitz ross.neitz@ualberta.ca McMaster University NEUDOSE Taren Ginter gintert@mcmaster.ca Concordia University SC-ODIN internal.spacecraft@spaceconcordia.ca Chelsea Bhenduzi

chelsea.bahenduzi@spaceconcordia.ca Université de Sherbrooke QMSat QMSat@usherbrooke.ca Frédérique Champagne

frederique.champagne@usherbrooke.ca Julien Boily julien.boily@usherbrooke.ca York University ESSENCE George G.H. Zhu gzhu@yorku.ca

Date: November 28 to December 2, 2022



What: Final steps of CPP CubeSats preperation for launch



Who: CCP teams

Nanoracks representatives

CSA experts



Where: John H. Chapman Space Centre

6767 Route de l'Aéroport

Longueuil, Quebec J3Y 8Y9

