MEDIA ADVISORY - Second Harvest Charity Truck Pull in Nathan Phillips Square

TORONTO, Nathan Phillips Square, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Two hundred people in green capes will take turns, in teams of ten, to pull 15,000 lb transport trucks across Nathan Phillips Square to compete for the fastest time and to raise money for Second Harvest, Canada's largest food rescue organization. This event will take place from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., with the first heat of three teams set to start pulling at 11:00 a.m. Prizes will be awarded to the team that records the fastest time. The Toronto sign in Nathan Phillips Square and the CN Tower will be lit green on September 13 in recognition of this event.

Second Harvest, Canada's largest food rescue organization (CNW Group/Second Harvest)

The Second Harvest Truck Pull aims to raise awareness for food rescue in the Greater Toronto area, and to generate money to rescue and redistribute 100,000 meals.

What: Large fundraising event in Nathan Phillips Square with live speakers and 200+ participants from corporate teams including TELUS, Starbucks, Hydro One, OMERS, Reliance Home Comfort and more.



When: Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.



Where: Nathan Phillips Square

100 Queen Street West

Toronto, ON

M5H2N6



Who: Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest will be in attendance and available for comment or interviews with media. Toronto City Councillors are expected to attend. Competing corporate teams that will be on-site include TELUS, Hydro One, Starbucks, OMERS, Daily Bread Food Bank, Reliance Home Comfort, Moneris, BYU, Dufflet, IFDS, Atripco, Captivate, Summer Fresh, Red Nucleus, Northleaf Capital and Granite REIT



Why: This event expects to raise enough money to support the rescue and redistribution of 100,000 healthy meals. Second Harvest's trucks are on the road every single day in the Greater Toronto area delivering surplus edible food to non-profits, food banks, community meal programs, schools and more. Last year, Second Harvest rescued more than 41 million pounds of food.

About Second Harvest

Second Harvest is Canada's largest food rescue organization and is a global thought leader on perishable food redistribution. We operate at the intersection of hunger relief and environmental protection, tackling food loss and waste through food redistribution, research, awareness, and education, continually innovating and collaborating to ensure a more sustainable planet.

We work with thousands of food businesses from across the supply chain utilizing logistics and technology to reduce the amount of edible food going to waste, thereby diverting unnecessary greenhouse gasses from entering the environment. Our inclusive model ensures this healthy surplus food is redirected to thousands of charities and non-profits across the country, providing millions of Canadians experiencing food insecurity access to the nourishment they need. Learn more: www.secondharvest.ca

