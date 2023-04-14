MEDIA ADVISORY - Significant First Nations health funding agreement to be announced

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Minister of Indigenous Services, Patty Hajdu and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a significant Indigenous health funding agreement announcement with the First Nations Health Authority.

They will be joined by Richard Jock (CEO) and Colleen Erickson (Board Chair) of the First Nations Health Authority and Wade Grant (Chair) and Wenecwtsin (Wayne Christian) (Vice Chair) of the First Nations Health Council.

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. (PT)

Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:30 a.m. (PT)

Where: Chief Joe Mathias Centre

100 Capilano Rd

West Vancouver, British Columbia

