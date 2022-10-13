U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,669.91
    +92.88 (+2.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,038.72
    +827.87 (+2.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,649.15
    +232.05 (+2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.41
    +40.65 (+2.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.23
    +1.96 (+2.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.90
    -4.60 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    18.85
    -0.09 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9777
    +0.0068 (+0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    +0.0500 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1331
    +0.0231 (+2.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1530
    +0.2920 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,401.57
    +224.59 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.25
    +5.72 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

MEDIA ADVISORY - SINN FÉIN'S JOHN FINUCANE MP TO BRIEF CANADIAN MPs ON IRISH UNITY IN WAKE OF BREXIT

·2 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Sinn Féin's John Finucane MP will brief Canadian politicians on the campaign for Irish unity after Brexit during a visit to Toronto and Ottawa from Monday, October 17 to Saturday, October 22. In addition to individual meetings, Mr. Finucane is scheduled to address a group of MPs and Senators in parliament buildings at a meeting chaired by Charlie Angus MP (NDP) and co-sponsored by James Maloney MP (Liberal & Chair of Canada Ireland Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group), Michael Chong MP (Conservative), and Xavier Barsalou-Duvall MP (Bloc Quebecois).

Mr. Finucane MP shall address the Parliamentary Press Corps at a Media Conference:

MEDIA CONFERENCE
10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Room 125-B West Block, Parliament Hill, Ottawa

Mr. Finucane is a solicitor and MP for North Belfast. He is the son of the late human rights lawyer Pat Finucane, who was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries acting in collusion with British state forces in 1989. Former Canadian Supreme Court Justice Peter Cory investigated the killing, found collusion, and called for an independent inquiry. Justice Cory's recommendations were not accepted by the British government. The family is still campaigning for justice.

Mr. Finucane's Ottawa visit is part of the Friends of Sinn Féin (Canada) 2022 Cross Canada Irish Unity Roadshow with stops by leading Sinn Féin representatives in ten Canadian cities from coast to coast. The Ottawa portion of Mr. Finucane's visit culminates with a concert in support of Irish Unity with Charlie Angus MP on Thursday evening, October 20 at the Heart & Crown Irish Pub in the Byward Market.

Mr. Finucane's visit to Canada is sponsored by Friends of Sinn Féin (Canada) Inc., a federally incorporated not-for-profit company. The purpose of FOSF is to win support in Canada for Sinn Féin and Irish Unity.

SOURCE Friends of Sinn Fein (Canada) Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/13/c0903.html

Recommended Stories

  • Tegan Explains Her Complicated Relationship With Sara in High School Clip: Exclusive

    Tegan and Sara's memoir is the inspiration for the coming-of-age Freevee series. Tegan Explains Her Complicated Relationship With Sara in High School Clip: Exclusive Liz Shannon Miller

  • Saudi Arabia defends OPEC+ production cut, suggests White House wanted delay until after midterms

    The Saudi Arabia ministry of foreign affairs has published a rare statement on Thursday defending the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision last week to cut its global oil supply target and forecasts.

  • Core US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketStocks Roar Back From Inflation-Triggered Losses: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsA closely watched measure of US consumer prices rose by more than

  • There’s a Billion-Dollar Bidding War for EV Plants Across the US

    (Bloomberg) -- Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer wasn’t happy. Ford Motor Co., a company whose very name is synonymous with Detroit, had just announced it had chosen two southern states, Tennessee and Kentucky, as sites for an $11 billion electric-vehicle project.Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousands

  • Having This Retirement Income Could Reduce Your Social Security Benefits

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person's benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • German business chiefs clash with Berlin over China policies

    When German business chiefs got wind last month of an economy ministry proposal to screen all company investment going into China as part of a raft of new measures, there was uproar. The investment proposal was soon shelved, a source in the ministry and a business leader told Reuters. Annoyed they hadn't been sufficiently consulted on proposals to make business with China less attractive that could have big repercussions for German firms, senior business leaders later pushed back in a meeting with Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

  • BofA warns that the US economy will start to lose 175,000 jobs per month during Q1 of 2023, expects a ‘harder landing’ rather than a softer one — here’s why

    Things might look fine now. BofA says not for long.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Lordstown Stocks Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) were all tumbling this morning after the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed that inflation increased by 0.4% in September -- much more than analysts were estimating. The bad inflation news means that the Federal Reserve is likely to stay the course with aggressive interest rate hikes, which has investors very worried about the economy. As a result, Rivian's shares were down 3.8%, Lucid had slid 5.1%, and Lordstown had dropped 4% at 10:35 a.m. ET.

  • Fed’s benchmark interest rate may peak above 5% after Sept inflation data, some economists think

    The Federal Reserve may find it hard to slow down from its super-sized interest rate hikes if ugly inflation data persists.

  • Citi’s $500 Million Win Holds, With Revlon Lenders Denied Review

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the Revlon Inc. creditors who were accidentally sent more than $900 million by Citigroup Inc. were denied a bid for a wider review of an appeals court ruling that they had to give the money back.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation Seen Retu

  • Pound rallies on reports of more mini-budget U-turns

    Liz Truss faces pressure from her own MPs to reverse more of the cuts she made in her mini-budget.

  • CPI: The Fed is ‘reacting very aggressively,’ economist says

    MKM Partners Chief Economist & Macro Strategist Michael Darda joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on September CPI data and how the Federal Reserve may respond.

  • Oil Rises on Bullish Supply Cues as Markets Mull Inflation Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied for the first time this week after a US crude report flagged potential bullish drivers, momentarily shrugging off hotter-than-expected inflation data.Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing Market

  • US inflation hits highest since 1982 as mortgage rates reach 30-year peak

    Joe Biden was dealt twin economic blows ahead of the US midterm elections on Thursday after mortgage rates hit a 20-year high and underlying price pressures reached levels last seen in 1982.

  • Casino Magnate Steve Wynn Convinces US Judge To End Lobbying Lawsuit

    A federal judge dismissed a Justice Department lawsuit that sought to force casino magnate Steve Wynn to register as a foreign agent because of lobbying work it said he conducted for China during the Trump administration. The Justice Department in May sued for a court order forcing Wynn, the former CEO of Wynn Casinos Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN), to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Officials alleged that Wynn lobbied then-U.S. President Donald Trump on China's behalf in 2017. Wynn'

  • Inflation Sits at 8.2% as Core Prices Hit Four-Decade High

    U.S. inflation eased slightly in September to 8.2%, but underlying prices excluding energy and food accelerated to a new four-decade high.

  • Soaring rent, food costs keep U.S. inflation on front burner; labor market tight

    U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in September as rents surged by the most since 1990 and the cost of food also rose, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will deliver a fourth straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike next month. The report from the Labor Department on Thursday also showed a measure of underlying inflation posting its biggest annual increase in 40 years as consumers also paid more for healthcare. The data followed on the heels of last week's strong employment report, which showed solid job gains in September and a drop in the unemployment rate to a pre-pandemic low of 3.5%.

  • Four Russian helicopters ‘shot down by Ukraine in less than 20 minutes’

    Defence ministry says it was a ‘productive morning’

  • Social Security benefits will increase 8.7% next year

    The increase is the largest since 1981.

  • Lindsey Graham’s corporate donors find themselves linked to his controversial abortion bill. Why ‘everyone’s playing gotcha with political spending.’

    Experts say corporate America today needs to take greater care with any political giving to either party.