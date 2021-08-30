U.S. markets closed

Media Advisory - Southlake ICU nurses, respiratory therapists to deliver hundreds of postcards to Health Care Minister's Office to demand intervention

·2 min read

NEWMARKET, ON, Aug. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Front-line registered nurses (RNs) and registered respiratory therapists (RRTs) will deliver hundreds of signed postcards to Minister of Health Christine Elliott's constituency office Tuesday morning, requesting the Minister stop Southlake Regional Health Centre's plan to implement a new model of care which does not provide for full education and support for newly hired nurses in its intensive care unit.

Ontario Nurses&#39; Association (CNW Group/Ontario Nurses&#39; Association)
Ontario Nurses' Association (CNW Group/Ontario Nurses' Association)

The RNs and RRTs remain deeply concerned about the impact on patient safety.

Ninety-five per cent of the RNs and RRTs from the units have signed the postcards to express their alarm about the impact of the model. The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) members believe the minister should do the right thing and stop the changes, and must implement the needed education and support so that patient care is not at risk. They have also asked to meet with the minister to further explain their concerns.

RNs and RRTs also call on the CEO and Board of Directors to stop the initiatives. The RNs and RRTs were recently denied a meeting with Southlake's Board of Directors to explain the issues.

ONA is the union representing 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals as well as more than 18,000 nursing student affiliates providing care in hospitals, long-term care, public health, home and community care and industry.

What:

Rally to stop pre-sponsorship and team-based nursing model of care in the ICU

When:

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Time:

10-11 a.m.

Where:

Minister of Health Christine Elliott's MPP Constituency office, Unit 22


16635 Yonge St. Newmarket, ON.

www.ona.org ; Facebook.com/OntarioNurses; Twitter.com/OntarioNurses; instagram.com/ontario.nurses

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/30/c3812.html

